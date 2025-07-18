Obamas’ awkward podcast kiss backfires, ignites MORE divorce speculation

Divorce rumors began swirling around the Obamas in January of this year when Michelle was mysteriously absent from several high-profile events, including former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Speculation that former President Barack Obama was having an affair with Jennifer Aniston only fanned the flames.

The gossip died down for a while, but last month, Michelle’s odd comments expressing her objection to being called “Mrs. Obama” and claiming she was glad she didn’t have a son because he would’ve been too much like Barack reignited the rumors.

In an effort to quell the whispering, Barack joined Michelle and her brother on their joint podcast, “IMO,” on July 16, but instead of putting the chatter to rest, they made it worse.

Glenn Beck plays the clip of their awkward attempt to prove their love and commitment.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man,” Michelle said. “I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

“Okay, don’t make me cry now,” Barack responded.

If that exchange wasn’t forced enough, the kiss Barack gave Michelle when he walked into the podcast studio is plenty telling. It was barely a “peck on the cheek.”

Pat Gray, who joins Glenn, not only thought their exchange was painfully awkward, but he also noticed that Michelle contradicted herself. Back in 2022 during an interview promoting her book “The Light We Carry,” Michelle candidly shared that there was an entire decade during their marriage when she “couldn't stand” Barack — a statement at odds with her recent claim that she’s never even considered leaving him.

At this point, Glenn is certain: The Obamas are “not doing good.”

To see the footage of Michelle and Barack’s painful exchange, watch the clip above.

