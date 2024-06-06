New memo shows how FBI pressured Nashville Police about trans killer's manifesto after Christian school mass killing

The FBI appears to have counseled the Metro Nashville Police Department against releasing the manifesto belonging to the Covenant School killer.

Officials with the FBI's Critical Incident Response Group wrote to Nashville Police Chief John Drake on May 11, 2023 — approximately six weeks after the school massacre — about the "protection of legacy tokens," referring to the writings and other documents that killers leave behind.

'For all the reasons listed above, release of legacy tokens such as this would endanger school security across the country.'

The FBI "strongly discourages the public dissemination of any legacy tokens," the memo said.

The memo does not specifically mention the Covenant School tragedy or the transgender perpetrator. But the timing of the memo — and its message — is not a coincidence.

The FBI provided three reasons to persuade the Nashville Police from releasing "legacy tokens."

First, the FBI claimed they "will contribute to future attacks." Second, the FBI said legacy tokens do not "provide the answers or comfort sought by the public and surviving victims." Third, the FBI claimed legacy tokens "facilitate false narratives and inaccurate information" — and even "conspiracy theories."

The memo goes on to say:

Public release of legacy tokens from all mass shootings, but school shootings in particular, will likely spark incredibly intense interest and study by potential offenders who are considering a school-based attack. For all the reasons listed above, release of legacy tokens such as this would endanger school security across the country.



Experts agree that as a society we must do everything we can to prevent all mass shootings, including school shootings, from happening in the future. A clear step we can take is limiting the availability of legacy tokens for ideation, study, and inspiration by those considering an attack.

The Tennessee Star first reported the memo.



On Tuesday, the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit has been assisting in the Covenant School investigation.

"As has been publicly acknowledged, the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit has assisted in this Homicide investigation," MNPD public affairs director Don Aaron confirmed to the Tennessee Star. "Any material related to that assistance that is part of the open case file is protected. As I referenced earlier today, our Homicide team is working to bring this matter to a conclusion."

The killer's manifesto has been the subject of contentious legal drama.

A Tennessee judge recently heard arguments about releasing the manifesto. The media and some officials believe there is a public interest in the manifesto, while some parents of the victims have fought to block its release.

There has been no decision on when — or if — the memo will be made public.

Last November, several pages of the manifesto were leaked, showing the transgender perpetrator hoped to have a "high death count" by killing "all" of the "little crackers" at the school.

Despite investigating, Nashville police never identified the source of the leak.

