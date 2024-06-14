Federal authorities arrest 5 illegal alien fugitives wanted for murder

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations detained five illegal alien fugitives wanted for murder in the United States and abroad, according to a recent press release.



ERO Houston and the ERO Waco office located and arrested the wanted individuals over a two-week period. ICE reported that the five illegal immigrants were wanted for murder or homicide.



One of the suspects, a 38-year-old Honduran national, was wanted in Mexico for multiple murders. Federal authorities detained the individual after receiving a tip that the suspect was residing in the Houston area. The suspect allegedly murdered two gang members "during a botched attempt to highjack a shipment of illicit narcotics," ICE stated.

Authorities also arrested a 42-year-old Honduran national wanted for homicide in North Carolina. ERO Atlanta reported that the individual allegedly fled to Houston following the incident.

ERO Houston and the Splendora Police Department worked together to apprehend a 21-year-old Mexican national wanted in Veracruz, Mexico, for an alleged homicide. The ERO assistant attaché for removals in Mexico City and the U.S. Marshals Service informed federal law enforcement agents that the suspect was illegally staying in Splendora, Texas.

ERO Houston and the Splendora Police Department also joined forces to arrest a 40-year-old Mexican national wanted in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, for homicide.

Another 41-year-old Mexican national wanted in Durango, Mexico, for homicide was apprehended by U.S. authorities in Waco, Texas.

ERO Houston Field Office Director Bret A. Bradford stated, "The ability of ERO Houston and ERO Waco fugitive operations officers to quickly translate intelligence into actionable leads that result in the arrest and removal of dangerous foreign fugitives and other criminal noncitizens from the community is unparalleled across the country."

"In one case, they were able to successfully locate and arrest an unlawfully present murder fugitive in just seven hours, which is almost unheard of given all of the logistical hurdles and surveillance needed to safely take a dangerous fugitive like that into custody," Bradford continued. "The work that they do day in and day out to uphold the integrity of our nation's immigration laws and to bolster public safety in the community is truly inspiring and a testament to their unyielding commitment and dedication to their craft."

