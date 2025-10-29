Federal judge wildly oversteps her bounds with Border Patrol commander in Chicago

A federal judge has ordered Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino to wear a body camera while conducting operations by Friday and to personally see her every day to provide updates on the arrests of illegal aliens in the Chicago area.

Tuesday's decision by Judge Sara Ellis was in response to supposed violations of a restraining order on the use of tear gas. Tear gas had to be deployed during Border Patrol operations in recent weeks because crowds of locals became violent with agents.

'The executive power belongs to the president of the United States — not to Article III judges.'

The Department of Homeland Security released footage, taken from body cameras and from drones, showing that when agents were in the Little Village neighborhood, some in the crowd attacked vehicles or threw objects at federal law enforcement. Ellis said she did not see agents giving the required two warnings before using crowd-control measures like tear gas.

Chicago-area activists have increasingly become more violent in their attempts to stop federal operations. Riots have taken place outside the processing facility in the village of Broadview, and personal vehicles have been used to ram federal vehicles.

With this ruling, Ellis appears to be in line with other federal judges exceeding their authority to stifle the Trump administration's progress toward its goals.

"This ruling is ridiculous because it entails a district court judge becoming the supervisor of a senior DHS official on her own initiative. The executive power belongs to the president of the United States — not to Article III judges. Judges have the right to issue lawful injunctions; they do not have the right to micromanage law enforcement," Will Chamberlain, senior counsel to the Article III Project, told Blaze News.

RELATED: ICE agents fear for their safety after security fence removed at Chicago-area facility amid sometimes violent protests

ICE agents fear for their safety after security fence was removed at a Chicago-area facility amid sometimes violent protests. Julio Rosas/Blaze News

Chamberlain further called for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to "put a stop to this immediately," claiming Ellis' ruling is a "massive separation of powers violation."

For his part, Bovino told Fox News on Wednesday that Operation Midway Blitz will continue despite the roadblocks being thrown up by the judiciary.

"We're going to go out there. We're gonna accomplish the mission. We're closing in on 3,000 apprehensions as we speak. ... We're even going to go even harder, and I'm not worried about it all," Bovino explained.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!