FEMA found means to extend relief to homeless Helene victims hours before Trump took office

Thousands of families in Western North Carolina still reeling from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene received some good news just as the Trump administration was about to begin: FEMA approved extensions for hotel vouchers, keeping a roof over their heads during the frigid winter months.

Last month, then-Vice President-elect JD Vance toured the area and promised that storm victims there would receive the help they needed once his administration took office.

"Certainly when this administration changes hands in the next 45 days, we’re going to do everything that we can to help people rebuild, to get them back on their feet, to bring some commerce back to this area, but, most importantly, to allow people to live in their homes," Vance said on December 6.

"We haven’t forgotten you — we love you."

Vance's visit came just days after a bombshell report revealed that FEMA had discriminated against Trump supporters during election season.

'It's 20 degrees tonight.'

Despite Vance's assurances, just a week ago, in the waning days of the Biden-Harris administration, North Carolina leaders sounded alarm bells because their constituents were being kicked out of their hotel rooms as FEMA vouchers expired.

"My office has been helping dozens of Helene victims today who have been told their hotel vouchers expired despite not having a safe and livable home to go back to. Their homes have mold and broken windows ... it's 20 degrees tonight," Republican Sen. Thom Tillis posted to X on January 14.

"This is a total breakdown on the part of FEMA," he added.

By Thursday, Gov. Josh Stein (D) had contacted FEMA, imploring the agency to continue providing assistance to North Carolinians still without homes.

Pressure from state officials and the incoming Trump administration apparently did the trick. On Sunday, FEMA responded to Stein's letter and granted the voucher extension until May 26 as part of the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

On Monday, the day that President Donald Trump took office, FEMA issued a press release confirming the voucher extension.

"I want to be clear, this program is not ending for Western North Carolina," said federal coordinating officer Brett Howard. "We understand the great need survivors have at the time, and this program will last as long as necessary. ... FEMA staff are working daily with survivors and on their cases to help them find permanent housing solutions."

Additionally, FEMA announced that residents will also receive more advanced notice when they will lose program eligibility. Before the press release on Monday, FEMA gave a notice of just seven days. Now, however, the agency will give them a notice of at least three weeks.

'If FEMA is to live up to its name, then it needs to act like an emergency is a true emergency and be able and willing to help people ... not blame them for failing to fill out a form correctly.'

In all, nearly 13,000 families in the beleaguered area have participated in the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program since Helene struck in late September. The number of eligible families has since dwindled to about 2,000.

Howard seemed to note that FEMA resources are not unlimited, cautioning that "the length of eligibility for an individual survivor will be based on their individual circumstances."

While losing eligibility in the face of such hardship sounds cruel, it occurs only when the situation on the ground improves or when applicants withdraw their request, fail to respond to a FEMA agent after "multiple" attempts at contact, or never had a permanent residence to begin with, the press release indicated.

Matt Von Swol, an Asheville resident who has chronicled the ongoing devastation in Western North Carolina since Helene hit, was thrilled about the extended relief from FEMA. "THE TRUMP EFFECT IS HERE!!!!" he wrote on Tuesday.

Still, Von Swol is frustrated that the relief was not available in the first place.

"FEMA dropped the ball from the very outset of the storm. They failed to act quickly. They failed to communicate effectively. They failed to respond adequately to survivors we have personally helped. We have seen firsthand how bureaucracy involved in delivering true aid to victims is a death by a thousand slow-rolling cuts," Von Swol said in a statement to Blaze News.

"If FEMA is to live up to its name, then it needs to act like an emergency is a true emergency and be able and willing to help people swiftly and fairly, not blame them for failing to fill out a form correctly."

FEMA has already shelled out $316 million in cash assistance and another $6.2 million in rental assistance to Helene victims in North Carolina, the agency claimed in the press release. Some small business owners in the region may also qualify for a loan with no interest for one year to help them rebuild.

Helene victims in neighboring South Carolina have only a few more days to apply for FEMA assistance.

