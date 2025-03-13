FEMA-funded shelters may have helped flood US with illegal aliens, Trump admin says

The Trump administration is reviewing migrant shelters that received taxpayer funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, citing concerns that operators unlawfully fueled the nation’s illegal immigration crisis, according to a Tuesday letter obtained by the Associated Press.



The letter, written by FEMA’s acting administrator, Cameron Hamilton, stated that the Department of Homeland Security has “significant concerns” that the agency’s shelter grants supported illegal activities.

'Possibly even funding illegal activity.'

Hamilton provided grant recipients of FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program with 30 days to turn over contact information for foreign nationals who received their services, as well as “a detailed and descriptive list of specific services provided.”

The administration is withholding grants during its review period, Hamilton noted. In fiscal year 2024, FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program distributed $641 million in taxpayer funds to address the nation’s illegal immigration crisis under the previous administration.

The letter did not mention the possibility of criminal prosecution; however, it did question whether shelter providers violated U.S. Criminal Code Section 1324, felony offenses that prohibit “alien smuggling, domestic transportation of unauthorized aliens, concealing or harboring unauthorized aliens, encouraging or inducing unauthorized aliens to enter the United States, and engaging in a conspiracy or aiding and abetting any of the preceding acts.”

It also bans “bringing or attempting to bring unauthorized aliens to the United States in any manner whatsoever, even at a designated port of entry.”

In a February court filing, Hamilton stated that the DHS was “reviewing a variety of grant programs to ensure compliance with all grant conditions.”

He noted that DHS officials are concerned that the grant programs may have distributed funds to “entities violating applicable federal laws” and “possibly even funding illegal activity.”

As an example, Hamilton stated that funds were provided to support illegal aliens housed at New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, where Tren de Aragua gang members have been known to reside.

“I am concerned that entities receiving payment under this program may be guilty of encouraging or inducing an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States in violation of law, 8 U.S.C. § 1324(a)(1)(A)(iv), transporting or moving illegal aliens ... harboring, concealing, or shielding from detection illegal aliens ... or applicable conspiracy, aiding or abetting, or attempt liability respecting these statutes,” Hamilton said.

“On its face, the program funds sheltering and transportation for unauthorized aliens. And a previous Office of Inspector General report concluded that Department of Homeland Security grant recipients used funds from a similar program to provide service to clandestine aliens who never had an encounter with the Department,” he added.

A separate Wednesday report from the New York Post revealed that the administration opened a criminal investigation into at least two hotels in New York City housing foreign nationals, including the Roosevelt Hotel, which is slated to close in the coming months.

FEMA did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.

Roosevelt Hotel did not respond to the Post’s call.