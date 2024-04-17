Fetterman tells anti-Israel protesters blocking traffic doesn't help their cause: 'It just makes you an a**hole'

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania continued to show his support of Israel on Tuesday after berating and mocking pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked traffic to demand a ceasefire.

On Monday, protesters launched several demonstrations in the U.S. shutting down traffic and targeting companies they accuse of supporting Israel's military operation against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. One protest shut down traffic on the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco for hours, angering many residents.

On Tuesday, Fetterman posted a video of a protest in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and responded with his own suggestion on what they should demand.

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but blocking a bridge or berating folks in Starbucks isn't righteous, it just makes you an a**hole," said Fetterman.

"Demand Hamas to send every hostage back home and surrender," he added.

The Democrat has previously trolled anti-Israel protesters by waving an Israeli flag as they were being arrested at the U.S. Capitol in November.

Fetterman has been lambasted by leftists who are opposed to Israel striking the terrorists who organized the heinous Oct. 7 massacre that led to 1,139 deaths and 250 people taken hostage.

Some of his critics continued their barrage after his latest missive.

"What does sending bombs to Israel that are being dropped on children make you, Senator?" responded Nina Turner, the former spokesperson for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

"Pretty sure politically covering for a genocidal army as they slaughter 14,000 children and 9,000 women in 6 months makes you an a**hole," replied a commenter who self-identified as Palestinian.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but taking buckets of cash from the Israeli lobby turns you into a genocidal psychopath willing to say babies should be bombed," read another response on social media.

An official with the California Highway Patrol told reporters that police had arrested 38 people in the protests in San Francisco and Oakland. The protesters were charged with a slew of offenses, including unlawful assembly, refusal to comply with a lawful order, and false imprisonment, among many others.

Some of the drivers stuck in the traffic protest told KGO-TV that they were missing a colon surgery and a stem cell replacement procedure because of the delay.

Here's more about the anti-Israel protests:

