‘Finna get kirked’: Kansas man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot Trump

A 24-year-old Kansas man is in federal custody after allegedly threatening on Facebook to kill President Donald Trump.

Jaden J. Read was arrested after the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas charged him with making threats against the president, according to a Monday Justice Department press release.

'Let's shoot Trump honestly, where's our shooter?'

Read allegedly claimed to know exactly where President Donald Trump would speak during his visit to the Wichita area on Monday.

"IK where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get kirked since yall couldn't help him," Read allegedly wrote.

"Kirked" is a reference to the assassination of Charlie Kirk and has become popular among left-wingers wishing death on conservatives.

A Crime Stoppers tip made on Thursday pointed authorities to Read's comments under a KAKE News Facebook post about the president's upcoming trip, according to the DOJ.

"Let's shoot Trump honestly, where's our shooter? I'm tired of living this money life," the one comment allegedly read.

"I just got a 308 and 305 round and I'm killing this pedo," Read also allegedly posted.

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Photo courtesy of Charlie Kirk

Under a separate post from KWCH 12 News, Read allegedly wrote, "Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself."

The rooftop comment came about a minute later, according to prosecutors.

It follows the July 2024 attempt on Trump's life. Thomas Crooks shot and wounded the then-candidate from a rooftop in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Charlie Kirk was shot from a rooftop at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

The complaint was filed Saturday, and Read was arrested in Clearwater the same day. He will remain in custody until a detention hearing, according to the DOJ. No hearing date has been made public.

If found guilty, Read faces up to five years in prison under the federal law barring threats against the president.

The Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Wichita Police Department were all involved in the investigation, according to the release.

Trump went ahead with his Monday event at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, just north of Wichita.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser issued a stern statement for would-be assassins and those threatening the president online or offline.

"Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated," he said in the release.

"The First Amendment allows for robust disagreement, but there are constraints," Kriegshauser said, cautioning people "to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech."

The Secret Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, U.S. Attorney's Office, and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attorney listed for Read did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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