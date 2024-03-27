First lady of Oregon announces struggles with alcoholism, mental illness as accusations of nepotism swirl

The legal partner of Democrat Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has announced that she is in recovery for addiction and mental illness amid questions about her growing influence in the governor's office.

On Tuesday, Oregon first lady Aimee Kotek Wilson, 47, admitted her struggles with alcoholism. "I share this information about myself now, and have in the past, in the hopes it will make a difference and reduce stigma," Wilson said in a statement. "Far too often, individuals have remained silent about their experience because of shame, pain, and fear. ... And, that is why it is so important for me to do my part to reduce the stigma around addiction and mental health."

Wilson has not indicated the nature of her mental illness or how long she has been in addiction recovery, Oregon Live reported.

Her announcement also comes in the wake of heavy criticism about her newly expanded role in the governor's office. Though technically working as an unpaid volunteer, Wilson was recently given a private office in what Willamette Week described as "the governor’s crowded suite of offices."

Wilson likewise accompanied Kotek on a recent international tour and spoke with mental-health practitioners. As part of her work, Wilson has been issued extra security detail as well, paid for out of Kotek's existing budget.

Gov. Kotek is even exploring the possibility of opening an official Office of the First Spouse and onboarded Meliah Masiba, previously of the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, earlier this week to serve as a short-term adviser in connection with it. Masiba will "also assist and support the current first spouse in her official capacity in support of the administration," according to a statement from governor spokesperson Elisabeth Shepard.

Masiba will remain as an adviser for six months and receive $72,000 for her work during that time. After the six months have expired, another individual will rotate into the position.

Though other states, including California and Maryland, already have an Office of the First Spouse, Oregonians may be leery of opening one in their state after a governor in recent memory was forced to resign at least in part because of his fiancée's influence-peddling.

In February 2015, just one month into his fourth term, Gov. John Kitzhaber (D) resigned after his fiancée, Cylvia Hayes, who attended official meetings and helped promote environmental policies, allegedly earned $118,000 in fellowships from environmental groups that had significant interest in the policies Hayes was promoting. There are also indications that Hayes failed to report that money on her tax filings. She eventually agreed to pay $44,000 in ethics violations.

No such allegations of financial impropriety have been made against Wilson, but three executive advisers will leave the governor's office in the next week or so, all reportedly on account of their strained relationships with Wilson.

Jeff Barker, a former Democratic lawmaker from Washington County, claimed he was "surprised" that Kotek would allow Wilson to wield so much influence in light of the Hayes scandal that plagued Kitzhaber's final years in office. "It looks too much like nepotism," Barker said.

"I can’t believe they are opening this can of worms," said another Democrat former lawmaker. "Very little upside and lots of downside."

On Monday, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission confirmed it had received a complaint about Kotek regarding Wilson's role as first lady. Details about the complaint have not been released.

"We will review and respond to any complaint upon receipt, consistent with Oregon state ethics laws," said Shepard, Kotek's spokesperson. "We have no further comment, as this is a pending complaint."

In a separate statement, Shepard claimed, "The governor makes all policy decisions on behalf of the office."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!