Florida female, 29, and her children's 15-year-old male babysitter accused of shooting at woman's car after Facebook dispute

A 29-year-old Florida female and her children's 15-year-old male babysitter are accused of shooting at a woman's car after a Facebook dispute earlier this week.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night's shooting outside a Deltona home stemmed from a dispute between the female suspect — Ines Jonjic — and the victim, WESH-TV reported.

'Are you guys sure he’s a babysitter?'

The station, citing the arrest report, said the victim became "highly upset" after Jonjic "took an image of [the victim's] infant from her Facebook page, added malicious comments, and sent it to [the victim]."

Deputies said the victim then decided "she wanted to have a face-to-face conversation with Jonjic" and drove to Jonjic's home on Hemingway Drive, WESH reported.

However, deputies said Jonjic and a 15-year-old boy — whom they later discovered was the babysitter for Jonjic's children — pointed guns at the victim and fired several shots at her vehicle, the station said.

More from WESH:

The victim drove away and noticed she had a flat tire. However, according to the arrest report, "instead of immediately notifying law enforcement, she called roadside assistance, had her tire repaired, and drove home." Deputies eventually met with the victim and discovered bullet holes in several of her car windows.



Investigators said it took about five hours for Jonjic and the teen to exit the home after deputies arrived. Once inside, deputies said they found marijuana and cocaine throughout the residence.



Detectives located .380-caliber and 9-millimeter shell casings in the garage. Jonjic admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Jonjic was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a specified area, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, the station said.

Jail records indicate that Jonjic was still behind bars as of Friday afternoon.

RELATED: Florida mom accused of kicking youth football player on field; during arrest she actually screams, 'I'm the one who got hit!'

The 15-year-old babysitter denied firing a gun at the victim, WESH reported.

However, the station said he was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a specified area, and violation of probation.

WESH added that he already was on probation for an unrelated drug possession charge.

The Facebook post from the sheriff's office about the incident has attracted more than 1,000 comments, and the commenters haven't held back — particularly in regard to the teenage male's stated job.

"Babysitter sure lol," one commenter said.

"That ain't a 'babysitter'..." another user declared.

"Are you guys sure he’s a babysitter?" another commenter wondered.

"Who has a 15-year-old male with priors babysitting at their house at 5:30 a.m.?" another user asked. "Sounds like she's missing a few charges."

"A 15-year-old babysitter @ 5 a.m. while she is home?" another commenter queried.

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