Image source: Lee County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office bodycam video screenshot
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Florida mom accused of kicking youth football player on field; during arrest she actually screams, 'I'm the one who got hit!'
May 07, 2026
'Get your hands off me!'
A Florida mother is accused of kicking a youth football player on the field during a game, and she actually screamed, "I'm the one who got hit!" during her arrest.
Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday responded to the game at Brooks Park in Fort Myers after they "became aware of a large brawl located in the middle of the field," NBC News reported, citing Detective Nicholas Cittadino's arrest report.
'They said you hit a kid!'
Parents ran onto the field to intervene, and a witness reported seeing a woman repeatedly kicking a juvenile male, NBC News said, citing the report.
The news network added that, according to the report, witnesses "quickly identified a white female who was leaving the area to have been a suspect of a battery on a juvenile."
Renee Lynn Lambert, 34, was booked on suspicion of cruelty to a child without great bodily harm and resisting an officer, the news network said, citing the report.
The sheriff's office identified Lambert as a "mother" who was "interfering with a Pop Warner youth football game and kicking a juvenile player."
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Sheriff's office bodycam video of Lambert's arrest shows her arguing with deputies.
"So you're mad at them for hitting me?" Lambert, dressed in a football jersey, asked.
"I'm mad at an adult for attacking a kid," a male, presumably a deputy, responded. "Stop! You're detained right now!"
"No, I'm not," Lambert replied. "Goodbye."
An apparent struggle ensued, and Lambert is heard on video hollering, "Get your hands off me! I'm the one who got hit!"
Lambert appeared to identify her attacker as a player wearing a No. 9 jersey.
"So where's No. 9? Go get No. 9!" Lambert argued, presumably about one of the football players.
As Lambert is led away in handcuffs, the male speaking behind the bodycam video is heard telling her, "They said you hit a kid!"
But Lambert shot back, "And the kid hit me!"
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The sheriff's office said that while Lambert "claimed a child hit her with a helmet prompting her to fight back," officials added that her claim "was later disproven."
NBC News, citing the arrest report, said at least one witness, identified as Andre Valdes, backed up a player's allegation that he was on the ground when Lambert kicked him in the leg.
The news network said Lambert couldn't immediately be reached for comment at publicly listed phone numbers and email addresses associated with her.
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Renee Lynn Lambert. Image source: Lee County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office
Lambert's jail records indicate she was booked Saturday at 8:47 p.m. and released Sunday at 12:20 p.m.
There was no bond information, but her next hearing is scheduled for June 1, jail data shows.
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Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News.
DaveVUrbanski
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