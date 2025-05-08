'Absolute animal': Man, 70, who allegedly forced teen into sex slave contract charged with trying to hire hit man to kill her

A Florida man already accused of forcing a teen girl into signing a "sex slave" contract now faces additional charges alleging that he tried to hire a hit man to kill her before she could testify against him.

According to the TCPalm, the teen contacted law enforcement to report being sexually assaulted on Aug. 17, 2021.

'And then if the victim was ... no longer here, he essentially gets sentenced to nothing.'

Officers with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested Andrew Mustapick 10 days later. He was charged with unlawful sex activity with certain minors.

The 17-year-old victim alleged that she was forced to sign a "sex slave" contract in exchange for gifts, including a car.

WPBF-TV reported that the victim told detectives that Mustapick wrote in the contract that the teenager "was to complete these sexual favors on Mondays and Fridays over the next five years."

According to WFLX-TV, Mustapick purchased a car for the victim's friend so the friend could drive the victim to his house.

Mustapick took back the 2017 Volkswagen after the girl did not “uphold her end of the contract,” according to Law & Crime. The vehicle had reportedly been registered in Mustapick's name.

The victim reportedly recorded her last encounter with Mustapick, which she provided to investigators.

In late March 2025, Mustapick signed a plea of no contest to one count of sexual activity with a minor — a second-degree felony.

However, the Indian River Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a tip before Mustapick made a plea deal that he was attempting to hire a hit man to kill the teen to prevent her from testifying against him.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said, "So, in March, we were notified of this. Thank you to the person who came forward. We're not identifying them at this time. But we would not be here today if it weren't for that person that came forward and let us know about this."

According to police, Mustapick met with an undercover detective posing as a hit man for hire on May 1, 2025.

Mustapick allegedly told the undercover cop that he would offer $40,000 to convince the victim to refuse to testify and then offered another $50,000 to have her killed if she still decided to testify.

Flowers added, "His plan was to withdraw the plea deal. And then if the victim was ... no longer here, he essentially gets sentenced to nothing."

Police said Mustapick also was captured on video attempting to dispose of electronic devices, including a laptop and hard drive, by throwing them into the St. Sebastian River. The St. Lucie County Dive Team reportedly recovered the laptop and hard drive as evidence.

Authorities accused Mustapick of attempting to seek services to "use intimidation or physical force, or threaten" in order to prevent the victim from testifying or ensure the victim's absence from a criminal proceeding.

Mustapick was detained at the Indian River County Jail on a $7 million bond.

"This guy is an absolute animal," Sheriff Flowers said during a press conference. "Over eight months he’s going to spend in prison, he’s willing to have somebody bumped off."

Mustapick is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

You can watch the police bodycam video of Mustapick speaking to an undercover cop here.

