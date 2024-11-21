Video shows Florida woman smirking after arrest for alleged drowning of 14-year-old daughter in bathtub

Florida police say a woman was arrested for allegedly drowning her 14-year-old daughter in a bathtub while threatening others with a hammer.

News station video captured 35-year-old Kelsey Glover being led by officers into a police cruiser, and she appeared to smirk and smile at the questions reporters asked.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said officers responded Wednesday morning to a report of an armed disturbance at a residence in Poinciana.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a media briefing that officers grappled with Glover, who was armed with a hammer and was trying to hit a witness who tried to stop the drowning.

"Witnesses also told deputies that they saw Ms. Glover holding her 14-year-old daughter's head underwater in the bathtub," said Lopez. "They tried to stop her but were not successful. Eventually, Ms. Glover began attacking and chasing these witnesses around the house with a hammer."

The victim was transported to a hospital but was later declared dead.

Lopez said there were two other people in the home during the incident aside from Glover and her daughter. They were another child and a second adult who resides at the home.

Glover was only charged initially with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, but Lopez said they expect to add more serious charges after a medical examiner confirms the cause of death for the girl.

Lopez said there had only been one other police call at the residence which involved Glover allegedly battering the victim's father. He obtained an injunction against Glover.

"It's a dark day when things like this happen," Lopez said. "What happened to her is unimaginable and we are determined to get justice."

The sheriff went on to say Glover was being uncooperative and police were still trying to ascertain why she allegedly killed her daughter. He said she had no prior criminal history.

The suspect only cursed at a reporter while she was led away in the video posted on social media.

More details are available on a WESH-TV news report on YouTube.

