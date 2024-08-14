Male, 62, who allegedly distributed child pornography worked as school district counselor for special-needs children

A Florida male who allegedly distributed child pornography worked as school district counselor for special needs children.

Miami-Dade police said the investigation into 62-year-old Robert Lee Turner began after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip claimed that Turner had distributed two videos containing child sex abuse content, according to police.

'Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations.'

Law enforcement officials tried to serve a warrant at Turner's home, and he allegedly tried to stall them by barricading himself in his bathroom.

As a result, they arrested him and charged him with resisting arrest.

During the search, police discovered Turner allegedly sent the two child sex abuse videos to about 50 people online. They described the videos in disturbing detail in the charging documents and said Turner allegedly responded to one of the videos by commenting, "yummy."

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on five counts of child pornography/sexual performance by a child and two counts of sexual performance by a child.

Turner on Tuesday appeared in court with visible injuries and wearing a safety smock. A judge ordered a $28,000 bond but said Turner would have to wear a GPS monitor and be on house arrest if released. He also was ordered to avoid contact with children and was allowed to use the internet only to consult with his attorney.

The district released a statement indicating that Turner was fired without confirming what position he held: “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. As such, the individual’s employment with the District has been terminated. and he will be precluded from seeking future employment with M-DCPS.”

However, Miami-Dade Police Department Det. Andre Martin told WSVN-TV that “Robert Lee Turner is a counselor for Miami-Dade Public Schools. He traveled from school-to-school within the school district and has been in contact with numerous children. What’s even more disturbing is he was a counselor for children with special needs, who tend to be the most vulnerable of our juvenile population.”

Meta has taken down Turner's Instagram account.

A video news report from WPLG-TV showed Turner at his first court appearance.

