Florida's Gen Z congressman spreads falsehoods about state's gun laws after Halloween shooting

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) falsely claimed on X that Florida's constitutional carry law, which Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signed last year, is responsible for a mass shooting that took place in Orlando on Thursday.

"A mass shooting happened last night in Downtown Orlando because of a new state law that allows people to conceal carry with no permit. [DeSantis] signed the bill that killed 2 and injured 8," Frost said on Friday.

The state's constitutional carry law means residents no longer have to obtain a concealed carry license from the Department of Agriculture. However, the rules to qualify for a concealed carry license still apply to anyone who will carry a gun without the license.

That means anyone carrying a handgun concealed must:

be at least 21 years old.

not have a felony conviction.

not have a record of drug or alcohol abuse.

not have a conviction for a misdemeanor crime of violence in the last three years.

not have two or more DUI convictions within the previous three years.

not have a dishonorable discharge from the armed forces.

The story Frost cited revealed that the suspect in the shooting is a 17-year-old with a previous arrest record. The suspect's age alone means he does not qualify to be carrying a firearm in public.

When X users pointed out that fact, Frost pivoted to statements made by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer (D) and Police Chief Eric Smith, both of whom claimed Florida's 2023 law prevents law enforcement from checking people for firearms. This is false, as someone who is carrying without a license must also have a valid ID and show it to officers who ask for it.

"At least once a month, I have a tweet that makes the rounds in MAGA world. This is one of them. It’s unfortunate that [DeSantis’] Permitless Carry Bill led to this shooting. The typical screenings that happen downtown on big days like last night were not there due to this law," Frost doubled down.

