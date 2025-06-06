Here’s what BlazeTV hosts are saying about Trump-Musk feud

President Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk have been at odds over Trump’s "big, beautiful bill," which Musk has criticized as a “disgusting abomination” that increases the federal deficit and undermines the DOGE’s cost-cutting efforts. Trump has declared the bill "arguably the most significant piece of legislation that will ever be signed in the history of our country,” praising its massive tax cuts, border security measures, and economic growth potential.

The public and politicians alike are taking sides. Some are eager to see the bill, which includes massive tax cuts, policies like no tax on tips and overtime, border security, and energy dominance, passed, as it will usher forth President Trump’s economic agenda. Fiscal conservatives, however, are concerned that the bill raises the debt ceiling and includes no permanent funding cuts, arguing that the country is on a one-way track to implosion if federal spending isn’t curbed.

Responses to Musk's claim about Trump in the Epstein files are varied as well. From outright dismissal and meme-making to urgent calls for investigation and transparency, conservative influencers are rejecting the accusation as baseless while Democrats and some media outlets are amplifying demands for the files' release.

Here at Blaze Media, our hosts are thoroughly exploring the Trump-Musk feud, dissecting its implications from every perspective. Below, discover a range of insights into the tensions between President Trump and Elon Musk.

