Florida says man abandoned his dog before the hurricane. State plans to bring down the hammer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Tuesday authorities have found the man who they say was responsible for tying up a dog to a fence and abandoning him as Hurricane Milton was approaching the state last week.

The dog was found near the interstate by Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Orlando Morales. By the time Morales found the dog, now named Trooper, he was standing in a large puddle of water due to the heavy rain. In the video that went viral of the moment Trooper was rescued, the bull terrier was distressed and initially suspicious of Morales.

'State Troopers secured and executed a felony arrest warrant yesterday on Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23.'

"I'm proud to announce the authorities have identified the dog's former owners, and State Attorney Suzy Lopez is now pursing animal cruelty charges against the individual. We said you'd be held accountable, and you will be held accountable," DeSantis said.

"Based upon a subsequent criminal investigation, State Troopers secured and executed a felony arrest warrant yesterday on Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, of Ruskin, Florida, for aggravated animal cruelty. Our agency is grateful for the unprecedented support of State Attorney Suzy Lopez and her prosecutors, particularly during a state of emergency," said Dave Kerner, executive director of Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

"An arrest has been made in this case. Trooper’s former owner is going to be facing aggravated animal cruelty charges. We take this crime very seriously and this defendant will face the consequences of his actions," Lopez said on X.



NewsNation reporter Brian Entin revealed Garcia apparently told law enforcement the reason he abandoned Trooper was because he "couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up."

Trooper is now receiving care at the Leon County Humane Society in Tallahassee.

