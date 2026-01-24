Florida sheriff: New video shows deputy fighting armed shoplifting suspect, fatally shooting suspect as he runs away with gun

Newly released bodycam and surveillance videos show a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy fighting an armed shoplifting suspect last fall and then fatally shooting the suspect as he runs away with a gun, authorities said.

The incident took place at a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade on the morning of Nov. 6, WFOR-TV reported.

'We are grateful at this time. The circumstances could have gotten so much worse.'

Deputies were notified that a male allegedly was shoplifting inside the store, the station said, adding that surveillance video shows the suspect walking through the aisles before exiting the building, the station said, citing the sheriff's office.

Authorities said a deputy tried to stop the male as he left the store, WFOR said, citing the sheriff's office.

The male in question later was identified as 36-year-old Kennedy Graham, the station said.

More from WFOR:

Body camera video shows Graham running from the deputy as a struggle breaks out. In the footage, the deputy can be heard yelling, "Don't resist, don't resist," as the two wrestle on the ground.



Deputies say the officer called for backup while trying to detain Graham.



Investigators say the video was slowed down to show Graham was armed during the encounter. Store surveillance video shows the deputy pinning Graham to the ground and holding him by the neck with his legs as Graham continued to fight back.



At one point, Graham dropped the gun, then picked it up again and ran, investigators said. The deputy is then seen pointing his weapon and firing.

Graham was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the station said, adding that no one else was hurt.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz back in November defended the deputy's actions, WFOR said: "I will say this, this individual had an extensive criminal past. We are grateful at this time. The circumstances could have gotten so much worse."

Investigators also displayed the weapon they say Graham was carrying at the time of the shooting, the station said, which added that the deputy involved has not been identified. WTVJ-TV reported that Graham's gun was loaded.

"We recognize that incidents of this nature raise questions and concerns within our community, and I believe the public has the right to see critical incidents involving law enforcement," the sheriff's office said in a Thursday statement, according to WFOR.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the incident, which is standard practice in police shootings, WTVJ added.

