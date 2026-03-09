Trump says war against Iran is nearly over — and gives regime warning 'not to try anything cute'

After only 10 days of the military operation against Iran, President Donald Trump said that it is close to being complete.

The president made the comments to a reporter over a phone interview Monday as oil prices skyrocketed and the stock market took a dive.

'They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute.'

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications. They've got no air force," the president said to Weijia Jiang, a CBS reporter.

Jiang posted the comments on social media.

The president added that the operation was far ahead of an initial estimated time frame of four to five weeks.

He also addressed the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had threatened to shut down and was the cause of the spike in oil prices. The president said he was considering "taking it over" and threatened Iran further.

"They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country," he added.

The stock market recovered much of its losses, and oil markets dropped in value after the president's comments were reported.

A Russian official also said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin shared proposals to end the war on Iran in a phone call with Trump.

The president said Saturday that Iran was looking to end its strikes against its neighbors.

"Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore," he wrote. "This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East."

Jiang also asked the president to comment on the news that the Iranian regime had chosen Mojtaba Khamenei to become the next supreme leader.

"I have no message for him. None whatsoever," Trump said.

