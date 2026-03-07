Iran promises to cease attacks on neighboring countries as Trump warns it will be ‘hit very hard’

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning announced that Iran has stopped its attacks on neighboring countries, but he cautioned that Iran will continue to be “hit very hard” by the U.S. and Israel.

'It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also released a statement Saturday declaring that Iran no longer will attack neighboring countries unless it is attacked first.

“I should apologize to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran, on my own behalf,” Pezeshkian said. “From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy.”

Pezeshkian dismissed Trump’s calls for Tehran, Iran’s capital, to surrender unconditionally.

“That’s a dream that they should take to their grave,” he stated.

Pezeshkian’s latest comments came after Iran reportedly launched multiple attacks on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman.

Masoud Pezeshkian. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Trump responded to Pezeshkian’s announcement in a post on social media, suggesting that the Iranian president's apology was a direct result of the "relentless U.S. and Israeli attack."

“Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” Trump wrote. “They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East.”

Trump also wrote that "it is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. Iran is no longer the ‘Bully of the Middle East,’ they are, instead, ‘THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,’ and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!”

The president warned that Iran would “be hit very hard” on Saturday.

In addition, Trump said: “Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time."

Donald Trump. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The president made remarks about the Iran conflict while attending the Shield of the Americas Summit in Doral, Florida, on Saturday.

Trump stated that the U.S. is “doing very well in Iran,” noting that 42 of Iran’s navy ships had been eliminated in three days. He also said Iran’s air force and telecommunications had been destroyed.

“They’re bad people,” Trump said. “When you look at October 7th, and beyond October 7th, look at all the killing that they’ve done over the years — for 47 years.”

Trump concluded that the strikes against Iran “had to be done.”

The Associated Press reported that "pillars of flame" were seen late Saturday above an oil storage facility in Tehran, and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “many surprises." The AP added that Iranian state media confirmed the strike and blamed “an attack from the U.S. and the Zionist regime."

