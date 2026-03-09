Shock NBC poll reveals American voters' true feelings about ICE and Democrats

As President Donald Trump continues his push to secure the nation, a new NBC News survey reveals that American voters hold positions on enforcement of immigration laws that are at odds with the mainstream media narrative. The poll, conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies, shows that when it comes to border security, voters prefer the Republican Party over the Democratic Party by a staggering 27-point lead.

The American people have more faith in the agency protecting the border than in the party that has consistently undermined it.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 27 and March 3, 2026. It included interviews with 1,000 registered voters, with 620 respondents reached via cell phone and 309 interviewed through an online survey sent via text message. The results, which have a margin of error of ±3.10%, reveal a growing divide.

The poll also has shocking news for the Democratic Party. According to the survey, 38% of voters have a positive view of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. By comparison, only 30% of voters have a positive view of the Democratic Party. This eight-point gap suggests that despite radical "Abolish ICE" rhetoric from progressives, the American people have more faith in the agency protecting the border than in the party that has consistently undermined it.

In a post on X, Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley noted, "[The Democratic Party] barely edged out Iran in popularity. As Democrats push airports toward a shutdown during peak Spring break travel, they could soon lose not just to Iran but Ebola in future polls."

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

Republicans hold their largest issue-based advantage on the border, far outpacing the 22-point lead they hold on the issue of crime. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party trails significantly on these pressing security concerns.

While 50% of voters say they prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress, they are simultaneously backing the Trump administration's firm stance on the U.S. border and immigration enforcement.

