Teen spray-paints car in revenge plot against ex-boyfriend. Turns out it's not his car — and she winds up behind bars.

A Florida teen found herself behind bars after her revenge plot against her ex-boyfriend went badly awry.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a vandalism call about "a young woman spray-painting a vehicle" in Deltona, which is about 30 minutes north of Orlando.

'You really need to try harder to try to be sneaky because you are god awful.'

When police arrived at the crime scene, they encountered two teenagers — an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old — near a black Infiniti covered in bright yellow spray paint. Smiley faces and the words "Jason" and "devil" were spray-painted on the car.

One of the teenagers was walking away from officers, and she told police that she was "not involved."

“This one’s not involved, but she has yellow paint from head to toe,” a deputy said sarcastically, according to bodycam video obtained by WKMG-TV. "And she threw all of her dope over here."

The deputy tells the teens, "You really need to try harder to try to be sneaky because you are god awful."

"And you guys spray-painted the wrong damn car," the officer says before chuckling.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on social media, "Oops, wrong car. Overnight, deputies responded to a vandalism call in the City of Deltona about a young woman spray-painting a vehicle."

"When questioned, the 18-year-old admitted she was upset with her ex-boyfriend, so she and her friend decided to spray-paint and throw eggs at what they thought was his vehicle," police stated. "Unfortunately the vehicle in question belonged to a neighbor, not her ex."

The 18-year-old told deputies she was upset with her ex-boyfriend because he owed her money.

According to the affidavit, deputies discovered 33.8 grams of marijuana, a glass pipe, an empty bottle of Crown Royal whiskey, and two open bottles of Four Loko alcoholic beverages inside the suspect's car. Cops also allegedly found a can of yellow spray paint in the vehicle's trunk.

The 18-year-old — identified as Evelina Fabianski — was charged with criminal mischief, contributing to delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol under 21, and driving under the influence.

The 16-year-old — not identified due to her age — was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Fabianski was reportedly booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail before being released on Wednesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Volusia County Family Resource Center.

WOFL-TV interviewed the car owner, who said it likely would cost $5,000 to repair the damages to his vehicle.

"It's crazy, too. They chose the perfect color," car owner Jonathan Edwards said. "The perfect color, to pop off of black."

Edwards used a razor blade to scrape the paint off the windows so he could see to drive, but the car is still covered in yellow spray paint.

Edwards said he is taking the suspects to court.

"You're 18. There's no point to ruin your life this early over a guy. Makes no sense," Edwards said.

