Florida to increase number of officers who can help feds arrest illegal immigrants

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Florida is about to get over 1,000 extra officers to help the federal government carry out mass deportations now that the southern border crisis is over.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced on Wednesday that Executive Director Dave Kerner was the first in the department to be sworn as an ICE Task Force Officer under the 287(g) program. The program allows state and local law enforcement to be certified and empowered to enforce federal immigration law during the course of their normal duties. Florida is the first in the nation to require law enforcement agencies to be part of the program.

FLHSMV further revealed that almost 1,500 Florida Highway Patrol troopers will soon complete their 287(g) certification and will be carrying out those new authorities throughout the state.

"Under Governor [Ron] DeSantis' leadership, Florida is leading the way nationally in both state and local enforcement of Federal immigration laws," FLHSMV said.

The 287(g) program is different from Operation Stonegarden, which combines federal agencies like U.S. Border Patrol and local law enforcement to conduct missions at the same time, since 287(g) allows certified departments to act independently. While it takes time to be certified, sheriff's offices in the state are expected to complete their training soon, adding even more authorized personnel to crack down on illegal immigrants.

In Jacksonville, the city council took it a step farther. While is now a state crime for an illegal alien to be in Florida, the Jacksonville City Council passed a measure to make it a local crime to be in the city if someone is in the country illegally.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (D) did not sign the anti-illegal immigration bill into law, but she did not veto it either. This means the bill will become city law.

"Why not veto it? Because it's a distraction that would delight those who want to fight our city's forward progress to further their own ambitions," Deegan explained. "I will ensure that our city lights the path towards citizenship today, that we celebrate the new citizen tomorrow, and that we always lead with love."

