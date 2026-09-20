Florida man met woman at club, later felt 'funny,' then his nearly $100,000 Rolex vanished. Police probing similar cases.

A night out at a club ended with a Florida man suddenly feeling extremely tired and "funny" after bringing a woman home — and later discovering his nearly $100,000 Rolex was gone, according to police. A woman was arrested as investigators examine four other Miami-Dade cases involving similar allegations, including one alleged victim possibly being drugged.

Lynda Mae Crouse, 32, was arrested last Friday by a Seminole Police Department officer in Hollywood while responding to an unrelated trespassing matter, according to an arrest affidavit People magazine obtained.

One of the alleged victims in Miami underwent toxicology testing and tested positive for zolpidem — a prescription sleep aid taken orally to treat insomnia.

Police said Crouse was arrested on an outstanding Broward County warrant and was transported to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office jail.

Crouse was charged with second-degree grand theft, which is a felony, and released the following day after posting $2,500 bond.

Crouse met a man at the Carousel Club shortly after midnight April 12, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

The Carousel Club is a 14,000-square-foot, open-air entertainment and hospitality venue located trackside at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

The pair exchanged Instagram account information before going their separate ways, according to police.

Then the man ordered an Uber vehicle to pick up Crouse from the woman's home less than two hours later to bring her to his residence, according to an affidavit Fox News obtained.

Once Crouse arrived at the man's home, the two consumed several alcoholic beverages in his living room, according to the document.

The man told police he went to his bedroom to change clothes when he suddenly began feeling "funny" and "extremely tired," the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the man heard a distinct "clapping sound" coming from the living room while Crouse was alone.

When he returned to the living room, Crouse was "acting different" and abruptly announced she was leaving, the document said.

The man said he fell asleep within minutes of her leaving.

RELATED: Woman accused of $100,000 Patek Philippe watch theft in June arrested again for allegedly stealing Rolex and hiding it inside genitals

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He awoke several hours later and told police during a sworn recorded statement that he still was feeling lingering effects of an unknown substance, according to the document.

The man told police he checked the Rolex box in his living room and found the watch was missing.

The affidavit said the alleged victim provided police with a signed appraisal for the watch — a gold 40 mm diamond-bedazzled Rolex Presidential featuring baguette diamond hour markers — that valued the timepiece at $98,400, according to the affidavit.

The man identified Crouse in a six-person photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

The man did not seek medical treatment, and a toxicology test was not performed on the alleged victim.

Investigators believe Crouse used a similar scheme on at least four other occasions in Miami-Dade County, police said.

The affidavit said Crouse targeted men wearing expensive watches at bars or nightclubs, then went back to their homes or hotel rooms before the alleged victims discovered their watches were missing.

One of the alleged victims in Miami underwent toxicology testing and tested positive for zolpidem — a prescription sleep aid taken orally to treat insomnia.

Investigators noted that the effects described in that case were similar to those reported by the alleged victim in Hallandale Beach.

A judge ordered Crouse to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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