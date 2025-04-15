'Dark and macabre': Florida woman arrested for allegedly selling human remains on Facebook

A Florida woman has been arrested for selling human remains on Facebook, according to police.

Kymberlee Anne Schopper — a 52-year-old woman from Deltona — was arrested Thursday. She was charged with trading in human tissue, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Schopper was released Friday from the Volusia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Schopper reportedly is one of the owners of the Wicked Wonderland store — self-described as "embracing the peculiar, the odd, and the misunderstood."

The business states it offers taxidermy forms, bone art and jewelry, clown art, BDSM accessories, and a "large selection of wet specimens."

The store's site notes that "every ethically sourced specimen is handled with the utmost care and respect."

"Join us on a journey down our rabbit hole of curiosities, where the oddities of the world become the keys to unlocking a deeper appreciation for the diverse tapestry of existence," the site states. "To understand the odd is to truly appreciate the beauty of diversity."

According to the business' website, the owners are "a mother and daughter team who revel in the madness of the strange and unusual; the dark and macabre."

The owners both claim to "come from a medical background" and "have a passion for sharing our knowledge and expertise in the preservation and exploration of anatomy and pathology of all organic beings."

Wicked Wonderland reportedly also sells merchandise on Facebook.

On Dec. 21, 2023, police received a tip that Wicked Wonderland was selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace, according to WOFL-TV.

The business allegedly was selling two human skull fragments for $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib for $35, human vertebrae for $35, and a partial human skull for $600.

When investigators asked about the human remains, the other shop owner told police that she was unaware that it was illegal, according to the arrest affidavit.

"She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment," the arrest affidavit states. "She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature."

Schopper allegedly told police the bones were "educational models," which would make it legal to sell the human remains.

Police seized the human remains and submitted them for analysis by a medical examiner and experts.

Experts allegedly suspect the cranium and the skull fragments were likely archaeological finds. The human remains are believed to range in age from 100 years old to more than 500 years old, WOFL-TV reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

