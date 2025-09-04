Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz stays open in huge win for Trump’s immigration agenda
September 04, 2025
An appeals court blocks a lower court’s attempt to shut down the ICE facility.
Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz, a detention center established to expand bed capacity for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been engaged in a persistent legal battle but achieved a significant victory on Thursday afternoon.
‘It is entirely unclear to us, moreover, how the district court concluded that it could order the proactive dismantling of the Facility by way of a mandatory preliminary injunction.’
Kathleen M. Williams, a federal judge in Miami, ruled last month that no additional detainees could be housed at Alligator Alcatraz and required it to be dismantled within 60 days.
In a 2-1 vote on Thursday, a panel of judges with the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta blocked Williams’ ruling to shut down the facility. The ruling allows the detention center to remain open.
Environmental groups have argued that the facility, which opened in July and is located in the Florida Everglades, should have been subject to federal environmental reviews.
However, Alligator Alcatraz is a state-operated facility, and Florida has not received federal reimbursements for its operation.
RELATED: Florida makes one thing absolutely clear after Obama judge orders teardown of Alligator Alcatraz
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
“It is entirely unclear to us, moreover, how the district court concluded that it could order the proactive dismantling of the Facility by way of a mandatory preliminary injunction,” Judge Barbara Lagoa wrote for the majority. “It is wholly unreasonable to conclude from the naked assurances of politicians and lawyers that the Facility is federally funded when not only is the record devoid of credible evidence that a legally binding payment decision has been made, but the record undisputedly contradicts that finding.”
RELATED: Trump admin expands ICE detention space into notorious state prison
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier called the latest ruling “a win for Florida and President Trump’s agenda!”
“The 11th Circuit not only blocked Judge Williams’ order to close Alligator Alcatraz, but they blocked her from proceeding with the case until the appeal is complete,” he wrote in a post on social media.
Governor Ron DeSantis (R) declared that the “mission continues at Alligator Alcatraz” and celebrated the overturned ruling of “leftist judge” Williams.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
candace_phx
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.