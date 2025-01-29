Government official refuses to comply after getting fired by Trump and has to be physically escorted out by security: Report

The inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture was reportedly escorted out of her office after she refused to accept her firing.

The report said that Phyllis Fong was escorted by security agents, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. Fong had reportedly told people that she was not going to leave because she believed the administration did not follow the proper protocols in ordering her to be fired.

The USDA investigates food safety and has recently been spearheading government action on the spread of bird flu.

A memo written by Fong explained to colleagues that the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency “has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.”

Fong was a 22-year veteran of the department.

She was fired along with 16 other government watchdogs on Friday. The White House defended the firings in a brief statement.

"These rogue, partisan bureaucrats," the statement said, "have been relieved of their duties in order to make room for qualified individuals who will uphold the rule of law and protect Democracy."

On Monday, a statement from the House Committee on Education and Workforce accused Fong of looking the other way as fraud siphoned away taxpayer money.

"USDA Inspector General Phyllis Fong is out. She led the department that was informed of fraud in the Feeding Our Future program—a $250 million scheme that took funds from hungry children—and did NOT act," the statement read.

The USDA investigates food safety and has recently been spearheading government action on the spread of bird flu. The department is also investigating brain implants being engineered by Elon Musk's startup Neuralink.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!