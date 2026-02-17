'Force of nature': President Trump responds to the death of Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson, a giant in the civil rights movement and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, died Tuesday morning at age 84.

President Trump took a moment to recall Jackson's achievements and their surprisingly close working relationship.

'He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand.'

On Tuesday morning, Trump posted a message on Truth Social remembering the civil rights leader as a "good man" with "street smarts."

"The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts.' He was very gregarious — Someone who truly loved people! Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way," Trump said.

RELATED: Judge orders Trump administration to restore slavery exhibits to presidential home site

Photo by Antonio Dickey/Getty Images

Trump detailed the ways that he helped Jackson throughout the years, especially as president.

"I provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street; Responded to his request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed, when no other President would even try; Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also, which other Presidents would not do; Responded to Jesse’s support for Opportunity Zones, the single most successful economic development package yet approved for Black business men/women, and much more," he continued.

"Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed!"

Jackson is widely regarded as Martin Luther King Jr.'s successor in the civil rights movement. He was also a presidential candidate in 1984 and 1988.

The announcement of his "peaceful" death was published Tuesday morning on the Rainbow Coalition's website.

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” said the Jackson family. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

Reverend Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, their children — Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, and Jacqueline — daughter Ashley Jackson, and grandchildren, according to the announcement. Ashley Jackson was born out of wedlock in 1999 to Jackson and Karin Stanford as a result of a four-year affair, according to Primetimer.

Public observances will be held in Chicago; final arrangements for his celebration of life will be announced on the Rainbow PUSH Coalition website.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!