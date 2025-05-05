Former Florida sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of armed robbery of bank: 'Oh, my God! What is going on?'

A former Florida sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday morning and accused of armed robbery of a bank, WKMG-TV reported.

Ocala police responded around 9:30 a.m. to a robbery at TD Bank on Southeast 17th Street, police said.

Thagard handed the bank teller a note stating, 'This is a robbery, I have a gun and will shoot if any alarms or dye packs are inclosed [sic]. Fill this bag with ... at least [$]50K. Big bills only. Wait 2 mins to call police.'

The suspect had fled the scene with more than $5,000 before officers arrived, police said.

Police learned that the suspect had handed a note to the bank teller stating that it was a robbery and that she was armed with a gun, police said.

Within 11 minutes, officers found the suspect — Christina Gates Thagard — driving westbound on Southwest College Road, near the College of Central Florida, police said.

Police dashcam video recorded Thagard's arrest, as she is ordered out of a car, puts her hands above her head, and asks officers, "Oh, my God! What is going on?"

Image source: Ocala (Fla.) Police Department

Thagard was taken into custody and questioned at police headquarters, cops said, adding that evidence tied to the bank robbery — including clothing, a medical glove, the stolen money, and other items — was found in her vehicle.

Surveillance video and witness descriptions confirmed Thagard's involvement, police said.

She was seen on surveillance video wearing a hoodie, sunglasses, a medical mask, and a glove on only one hand, WKMG said. Thagard handed the bank teller a note stating, "This is a robbery, I have a gun and will shoot if any alarms or dye packs are inclosed [sic]. Fill this bag with ... at least [$]50K. Big bills only. Wait 2 mins to call police," WOFL-TV reported.

More from WOFL:

Thagard initially denied involvement, claiming two acquaintances had borrowed her car and may have committed the robbery without her knowledge. However, detectives noted several physical similarities between her and the suspect on video, including unique fingernail patterns and clothing.

A detective established probable cause, and Thagard was charged with robbery with a firearm and taken to the Marion County Jail, police said.

Police told WKMG they have not yet located a firearm.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday morning that Thagard, 40, previously worked for the agency as a deputy, WKMG reported. The sheriff's office said it last employed Thagard in April 2016.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!