Former staffer at woke group allegedly used fraud to try to register dead dad, others to vote in Pennsylvania

A woman who recently worked for a woke organization in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she allegedly attempted to register multiple dead people as well as some nonexistent people to vote.

This year, Jennifer Hill, 38, worked for New Pennsylvania Project, a far-left organization that openly advocates for "social justice" and claims that "policing in America, at its core, is deeply rooted in structural and systemic racism." Billing itself as a voting rights group, NPP facilitates voter registration efforts through an app from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Between April and September of this year, Hill reportedly attempted to register 310 people to vote. However, a whopping 129 of those applications were rejected, and investigators later noticed that Hill had apparently submitted variations of the same name paired with different physical and email addresses, according to WCAU.

Included among those 129 rejected applications were Hill's deceased father and an individual who died in Hill's home in 2011. Hill certainly knew that this individual was dead because "she was the person who called the police to come when he died in her house," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer claimed.

Hill also successfully registered at least one "fraudulent person," Stollsteimer said. Hill allegedly managed to register this person using part of her grandmother's name. No one attempted to cast a vote under that person's name, he noted.

"We don’t know from the other 129 that were non-verifiable how many of those were made-up names," Stollsteimer continued.

"Literally what this woman did was to pad the numbers for her employment."

In all, Hill is suspected of attempting at least four fraudulent registrations.

Hill was arrested on December 19 and charged with multiple crimes, including forgery, tampering with public record/information, and applying for registration knowing individual is not entitled to registration. She remains in custody at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

Stollsteimer said the state should investigate the entire New Pennsylvania Project organization in light of these allegations.

"It could be just one bad canvasser, but they should take a look and make sure that all of those people are legitimate registrations," he said.

Kadida Kenner, CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project, confirmed to WCAU that Hill had worked at NPP but that she had been "suspended" and several voter registration efforts had been "paused" pending an investigation into the allegations.

"To be clear, [NPP] DOES NOT provide financial incentives or bonuses for voter registration application collection. Our employees have no quota to meet, and hourly wages paid to part-time canvassing employees remain the same no matter the number of voter registration applications collected," Kenner said.

"Due to the hard work of many individuals to prevent disruptive actions by bad actors, our voting rolls and elections are secure, and no fraudulent ballots were cast," the statement concluded.

WCAU could not identify an attorney who could speak on Hill's behalf.

H/T: @EndWokeness

