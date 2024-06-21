Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Pollster uses CNN's airwaves to call out the media, warns Trump is on verge of flipping a blue state: 'Oh my God!'
June 21, 2024
Trump is gaining momentum in states where Republicans historically lose big.
Pollster Frank Luntz is sounding the alarm for President Joe Biden's campaign.
This week, the newest Des Moines Register poll showed that Donald Trump leads Biden by nearly 20 points in the Hawkeye State, 50% to 32% among likely voters.
But that's not the big story in the Midwest, according to Luntz. Instead, polls from Minnesota are what the Biden campaign should be concerned about, he argued, because those polls show that Trump is turning Minnesota into a toss-up state.
"To me, it's not that Donald Trump is winning so big in Iowa. That's not the story. It's that he's making it close in Minnesota," Luntz said on CNN.
"Minnesota is a reliable Democratic state and votes Democrat in every presidential campaign and poll after poll. I see Trump within two or three points in Minnesota," he explained.
The fact that few people are talking about Trump's performance in the Gopher State indicates the media misunderstands the political situation, Luntz went on to say.
"I don't think the media understands exactly what's going on right now," Luntz said. "Yes, Trump dropped a few points after being found guilty on 34 felony accounts. But remember this: that would have destroyed any candidate as recently as 10 years ago. And the fact that Donald Trump is still even with, or in some cases, leading Joe Biden after being found guilty of 34 felonies?"
"Oh my God! That is so significant," he exclaimed.
Just how significant is it?
The last time a Republican won Minnesota in a presidential election was 1972 when then-President Richard Nixon won 49 of 50 states in the Electoral College. That Trump could win it in November underscores Biden's problems.
The first major turning point in the election may come next week.
Trump and Biden are set to face off in Atlanta on June 27 for the first of two scheduled presidential debates. The performance of each candidate will likely make an impact on undecided voters, potentially propelling one candidate over the other in what has otherwise been a toss-up race.
Biden is spending the next week at Camp David preparing for the debate. Trump, meanwhile, said this week that he is not underestimating his opponent.
