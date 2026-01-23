'Fraud ... for abortion'? Vance announces probe into Planned Parenthood's $88M taxpayer-funded loans at March for Life

Vice President JD Vance attended the 2026 March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday, during which he announced that the Trump administration had launched an investigation into Planned Parenthood affiliates.

The crowd began to chant "JD" as Vance stepped onto the stage. He recalled that his first speech as vice president was at last year's March for Life.

'You should not be able to commit fraud and use taxpayer money for abortion.'

"Some of you may remember that in my remarks last year, I told you all, one of the things I most wanted in the United States of America was more families and more babies. So, let the record show, you have a vice president who practices what he preaches," Vance said, referring to the recent announcement that he and second lady Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child.

Vance credited Trump for selecting Supreme Court justices who delivered "the most important Supreme Court decision in my lifetime," Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Vance argued that Trump "shattered a 50-year culture of disposability ... that treated human life as expendable the moment that it became inconvenient."

"He empowered our nation and our movement to build a culture of life from the grassroots up. ... Our vision is simple: We want life to thrive in the United States of America," the vice president continued.

"We're not trying to argue to the Supreme Court anymore. We are trying to argue to our fellow citizens that we must build up that culture of life," he added.

Vance pledged that pro-life supporters have an ally in the Trump administration.

The vice president announced that the administration on Thursday launched a fraud investigation into Planned Parenthood affiliates for "millions of dollars" in Paycheck Protection Program loans that were "unlawfully received and unlawfully forgiven by the Biden administration."

"You should not be able to commit fraud and use taxpayer money for abortion," Vance remarked.

He also mentioned a "historic" expansion of the Mexico City Policy to block international organizations that promote or perform abortion abroad from receiving taxpayer money.

Ahead of Vance's speech, the March for Life played recorded remarks from President Donald Trump.

"For 53 years, students, families, patriots, and believers have come to Washington from every corner of the country to defend the infinite worth and God-given dignity of every human life," Trump told attendees. "Six years ago, I was proud to be the first president in history to attend this march in person. Since then, we have made unprecedented strides to protect innocent life and support the institution of the family like never before — there's never been anything like it."

"Under the Trump administration, we're strongly defending religious liberty. We're bringing back faith in America. We're bringing back God," Trump added.

A Thursday press release from the Small Business Administration stated that the agency is reviewing more than $88 million in PPP loans provided to Planned Parenthood affiliates. The agency noted that it sent letters to 38 Planned Parenthood organizations requiring documentation proving their eligibility to receive the relief funds.

Melanie Newman, Planned Parenthood's chief external affairs officer, issued a statement responding to the SBA's action.

"Planned Parenthood member organizations follow the law — and previous investigations prove it," Newman stated. "These latest politically motivated intimidation tactics are about the Trump administration finding every possible avenue to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers and make it harder for people to get high-quality health care from their trusted Planned Parenthood provider. That's it."

"And that's what the Trump administration and its allies are focusing on today: shutting down Planned Parenthood health centers. Meanwhile, all across the country, people can't afford to see a doctor; the hospitals they rely on are closing; even basic groceries are too expensive," Newman said. "That's what the Small Business Administration should be working on: making people's lives better. Instead, they're hellbent on making them worse."

