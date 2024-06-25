'Freaky Friday' sequel coming to theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Company announces

The Walt Disney Company announced that production has begun on the sequel to the 2003 film "Freaky Friday," which starred Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

'Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.'

"Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. Other returning cast members from the original film include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan," the announcement notes.

In the original movie, Curtis and Lohan played a mother and daughter who awoke one day to the shocking discovery that they had switched bodies, though by the conclusion of the film, they go back to normal.

"A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the Walt Disney Company noted.

The announcement indicated that Curtis is a producer and Lohan is an executive producer.

