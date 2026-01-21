Texas fugitive wears hoodie with chilling message on it amid arrest in connection with woman's 'suspicious death'

A Texas fugitive was dressed in a hoodie with a menacing message on it amid his arrest in connection with what authorities called a woman's "suspicious death."

The Azle Police Department said in a statement that it had worked with United States Marshals, Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, and the Parker County Special Crimes Unit to locate and arrest Kruz Dean Wanser on Jan. 15.

'She will be remembered for her creativity, humor, and the unwavering love that radiated from within her.'

Police said Wanser was a "wanted fugitive, who was sought in connection to the suspicious death of 37-year-old Margaret Pennington."

Police said Pennington was found dead inside an Azle residence on Jan. 11.

"At this time, the cause of death is still pending," law enforcement stated; the Tarrant County Medical Examiner is conducting the autopsy.

Police on Jan. 12 announced that Wanser was a "person of interest" in the suspicious death investigation and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police said Wanser was arrested three days later and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and parole violation.

In his mugshot, Wanser wore a blue hoodie with the following message on it: "I will put you in a trunk and help people look for you. Stop playing with me."

Police did not reveal any relationship between Wanser and Pennington and did not name a motive for her death.

According to Tarrant County court records the New York Post reviewed, Wanser was charged with evading police with a vehicle in 2021 and drug possession in 2022 and in July 2025.

Pennington's obituary states she was "deeply loved by her family and friends."

"Margaret had a creative and sentimental spirit. She found comfort in baking, crocheting, enjoyed music, had a keen interest in genealogy, and loved collecting vintage treasures that carried history and meaning," her obituary reads.

Pennington is survived by her mother, father, former husband, and his three children, and she "cherished her role in helping raise" the kids.

"Margaret's life was a tapestry of complexity, yet she embodied the essence of humanity and the profound love she shared," the obituary reads. "She will be remembered for her creativity, humor, and the unwavering love that radiated from within her."

The obituary cites 1 Corinthians 13:4, 7: "Love is patient, love is kind. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things."

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact them at 817-444-3221.

While police don't mention Wanser's hoodie message in their Facebook post, plenty of commenters sure noticed it. The following are but a few of the more than 1,000 reactions:

"You know that saying, 'Dress for the job you want, not the job you have' really applies here," one commenter wrote.

"I don't know if what the hoodie says can be used as evidence, but please find DNA on it and photograph it as evidence so it at least makes it into the court documents," another user said.

"I mean, have we checked the trunk?" another commenter asked.

"Sometimes jokes write themselves..." another user observed.

"The hoodie is not a good look bud," another commenter stated.

