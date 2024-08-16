'You crossed the line!' Jiu Jitsu star Craig Jones forcibly kisses female opponent Gabi Garcia at event weigh-ins

Male jiu jitsu athlete Craig Jones forcibly kissed his female opponent ahead of an upcoming tournament, causing the woman to become upset and tell him he went too far.

Jones is set to host his own star-studded jiu jitsu tournament, the Craig Jones Invitational, which he will headline with a male vs. female match against six-time world champion Gabi Garcia.

'I guess Brazilians can't take a joke.'

In a video posted to Instagram, Jones and Garcia went face-to-face at a weigh-in/face-off event to promote the tournament.

Jones then grabbed Garcia's face with both hands and forcibly kissed her on the lips before she pushed him away. Garcia became irate and briefly chased Jones before saying, "Really?!"

"You're a bitch, man!" she shouted. "Craig, really? F*** you, man. You crossed the line. Crossed the line. Crossed the line," she repeated.



Jones wrote on the post that the fight was canceled, stating "I guess Brazilians can't take a joke."

Four hours later, the two collaborated for another Instagram post that claimed "the fight is back on."

Of course, this only fueled speculation that the kiss was discussed ahead of time.

The antics do not take away from the gravity of the event however, which comes with a $1 million prize for the winners of the two weight classes (over 80kg and under 80kg).

The inter-gender headline event showcases Jones, a 33-year-old Australian and two-time silver medalist at the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship.

Garcia is a 6'2", 38-year-old Brazilian who has fought in weight classes above 200 pounds in mixed martial arts. She has historically struggled to find worthy opponents due to her size.

Garcia has also faced consistent accusations over the years about taking steroids but has never tested positive for them with any governing body.

She did however test positive for a prohibited substance called clomiphene in 2013. Clomiphene was banned under the category of "hormone and metabolic modulators," according to Eastern Europe BJJ.

In 2016, comedian and fight expert Joe Rogan stated bluntly that Garcia was "clearly taking male hormones" due to apparent changes in her muscle mass.

Outlet Fitness and Power showcased multiple before-and-after photos of Garcia displaying her musculature in previous years.

Along with Jones and Garcia in the main event, MMA Fighting reported that UFC star and jiu jitsu champion Mackenzie Dern will compete in a special match against fellow world champion Ffion Davies. Unlike the main event, both grapplers are female.

Other notables include former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and two-time national wrestling champion Jason Nolf.

