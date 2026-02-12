'Gaslighting s**t': Joe Rogan  questions the official Epstein narrative after latest files dump becomes personal

In a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," host Joe Rogan and his guest reacted to the new Epstein files release, including a very personal detail for Rogan.

Rogan and guest Cheryl Hines, who is best known for her role in the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," discussed the bizarre findings of the new Epstein files, which included over 3 million documents, and pointed out the inadequacy of the government's handling of the case.

'I'm in the files for not going because Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me.'

Rogan's producer pulled up an article headline from the Associated Press that read, "FBI concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn't running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men, files show." Asked for the provenance of the article, Rogan's producer said, "It was going around the internet today."

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"Oh, today?" said Hines, who is married to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. "I thought that was from 2005."

"That's the gaslightiest gaslighting s**t I've ever heard in my life," Rogan said. "What do they think is going on? Just a bunch of fun? A bunch of guys hanging out, being fellas? Having cocktails, talking about science?"

Prior to that exchange, Rogan also mentioned to Hines that he was in the files, but not for the reason people think.

"I'm in the files for not going because Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me," Rogan said.

The New York Post suggested that Canadian theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss had attempted to introduce Rogan and Epstein back in 2017, citing an email exchange that was released in the latest files dump.

"I was like, 'B***h, are you high?'" Rogan recalled asking about the man who tried to connect him to Epstein.

Hines asked him if he was glad that he never went to meet Epstein, to which Rogan replied, "I would have never went anyway. It's not even a possibility that I would have went — especially after I Googled him."

Krauss did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

