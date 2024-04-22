Gavin Newsom pushes pro-abortion ad showing cop who pulls over female, makes her take pregnancy test, handcuffs her on hood

Far-left California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is pushing a pro-abortion video ad that portrays an Alabama cop who pulls over a female, makes her take a pregnancy test, and handcuffs her on the hood.

Check it out:

"Alabama’s abortion ban has no exceptions for rape or incest," Newsom writes in his Sunday X post. "Now, Republicans are trying to criminalize young women’s travel to receive abortion care. We cannot let them get away with this."

Here are a handful of screenshots from the ad that spell it out:

According to Politico, Newsom’s ad targets a proposed bill in Alabama that would make it a crime for people who help minors get abortions without informing parents or guardians.

How are people reacting?

As you might imagine, quite a few responses from notable X users haven't been too kind to Newsom:

"This is unhinged even for you," OutKick's Clay Travis wrote.

"Y'all want to kill babies so badly," independent journalist Alex Rosen stated.

"Please tell me this is a parody video," "MAGA2024" activist Vince Langman added. "If not, it's even funnier."

"This f**king moron just posted a video of a cop walking up to a woman’s car with a pregnancy test in his hand," free-speech activist Philip Anderson noted.

Others couldn't agree more:

"This is total propaganda," one user said.

"Hyperbolic nonsense," another commenter noted. "This is why we hate you. This is why we fight you."

"Gavin, maybe you should move to communist Russia where you would feel more at home," another user suggested.

"Democrats and especially Gavin Newsom love to plant fear in their base because they know that their base will fall for it every time," another commenter observed. "This fear-based commercial is like an SNL skit."

