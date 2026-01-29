Photo by Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images
'Gentle nurse' narrative cracks: New video appears to show Pretti spit toward federal agents and kick out taillight
January 29, 2026
Pretti appears to have a gun in his waistband during altercation with federal agents.
A video circulated on social media on Wednesday that appears to show Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, having an altercation with federal agents in Minneapolis on January 13, a week before he was fatally shot.
The News Movement stated that it was filming a documentary about Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Minneapolis when it received a tip that federal agents were blocking a street. Protesters had gathered in the area.
'Now we know that Alex Pretti was not a kindly gentle nurse ... he was a CRIMINAL!!!'
In the video, a man who appears to be Pretti is seen shouting at and spitting toward an agent inside a Ford SUV. He then kicks the right taillight, shattering it and dislodging it from the vehicle.
A federal agent steps out of the rear passenger side of the vehicle to confront the man and attempts to wrestle him to the ground, but the man resists. Other agents step in to pin the man to the ground.
The News Movement reported that the agents fired tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd of protesters.
After a brief altercation, the agents release the man, who returns to his feet and moves away from the officers. What appears to be a gun is seen in the man's waistband.
Minutes later, the federal officers climb back into their vehicle and drive away.
RELATED: Federal cops in Pretti shooting placed on leave; Pretti's family retains attorneys from George Floyd case
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Blaze News that the department is "reviewing this footage."
A representative for the Pretti family confirmed to CBS News that the person in the video was Alex Pretti.
The News Movement reported that the footage was analyzed using the BBC's facial recognition technology, which confirmed Pretti's identity with 97% accuracy.
When reached for comment, the BBC referred Blaze News to its news clip on the shooting of Pretti, which included the News Movement's January video.
Steve Schleicher, an attorney for the Pretti family, said in a statement obtained by the BBC, "A week before Alex was gunned down in the street — despite posing no threat to anyone — he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents. Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex's killing at the hands of ICE on Jan. 24."
RELATED: Alex Pretti broke a rib in a previous altercation with feds a week before he died: CNN
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Conservative commentators reacted to the newly surfaced video of Pretti, arguing that it shatters the left-wing narrative that he was a peaceful protester.
"This footage is so damning, that you and I both know it will never leave X," Matt Van Swol wrote. "Now we know that Alex Pretti was not a kindly gentle nurse ... he was a CRIMINAL!!! An ARMED, VIOLENT, DANGEROUS, UNHINGED criminal. HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN PRISON!!!!!!!"
Tim Pool stated, "WOW. Footage shows Alex Pretti ATTACKING DHS Agents. Could he have been known to the agents as they attempted to arrest him? Known violent extremist, armed, violent, actively resisting?"
"He committed 3 crimes and wasn't arrested. He should have been in jail. Would have saved his life," Owen Shroyer wrote.
A separate video from what appears to be the same incident captured Pretti seemingly shouting at federal agents, "F**king assault me, motherf**ker," before he spat on and kicked the officers' vehicle.
