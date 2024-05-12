Mom-of-three mauled to death days before Mother's Day, her children survive vicious dog attack thanks to 'angel'

A mother-of-three was mauled to death by a pack of "aggressive" dogs in Georgia. The dog attack that happened just days before Mother's Day also left her children injured, one child suffered severe wounds from the tragic incident. The children survived the vicious animal attack thanks to the intervention by an "angel."

A mother and her children were mauled by a pack of dogs on Thursday in Quitman, Georgia. The family was reportedly at a bus stop around 4:45 p.m. when the animal attack occurred.

Deputies with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of multiple minors being attacked by dogs.

When officers arrived, they encountered "several aggressive dogs on the property," according to a statement released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Courtney Williams, 35, was found dead by deputies in a nearby yard.

One of the children allegedly flagged down a man driving by the dog attack.

The good Samaritan "helped fight the dogs off and manage to get the kids in his truck," Williams’ sister-in-law Crystal Cox wrote in a Facebook post that included graphic photos of the horrific injuries that one of the children endured.

The man rushed the children to a local hospital.

Cox said the unknown man was a "blessing" and an "angel" to her family.

"Without him, I don't know what the outcome would have been," she wrote.

Cox said that the two children are "fine," but "shook up and still processing things."

A neighbor told WALB-TV, "I do feel for the family and for the kids because now they are going to have to celebrate Mother’s Day without their mother."

Another neighbor told the news outlet that they have been complaining about the lack of animal control for a while.

"People dump dogs all over the county and no one can get help with them because there’s no county animal control. Praying for this woman’s family. This is so sad," the resident said.

Authorities did not identify the breed of dog involved in the attack.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Williams' cause of death.

Anyone with information on the deadly dog attack is asked to contact the GBI Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

