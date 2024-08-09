Gina Carano responds to rumors about Elon Musk using her lawsuit in Disney acquisition scheme

Actress and former mixed martial artist Gina Carano recently addressed the rumors that South African billionaire Elon Musk might be using her lawsuit against Disney to drive down the company's stock value as a means to ultimately acquire the House of Mouse at a favorable price.

Fellow actor Matthew Marsden detailed for Blaze News the significance of a possible Disney takeover by Musk as well as what it would entail.

Background

Carano played the character Cara Dune on the smash hit Disney series "The Mandalorian," providing the show with a genuinely strong female protagonist. However, in February 2021 — following the conclusion of the show's second season and several months after she enraged LGBT radicals by jokingly stating her pronouns were "beep/bop/boop" — Lucasfilm canned Carano, letting her find out herself from second-hand sources.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," said a Lucasfilm spokesman. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

'He wants justice.'

Her offense? A post pointing out parallels between COVID authoritarianism and the rise of Nazi Germany and how political hatred has the potential to grow into something truly monstrous.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children," the post said. "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

Meanwhile, Disney has generally been unfazed by similar Nazi comparisons advanced by its leftist talent — along with all manner of unhinged political commentary.

Months after Carano's firing, a Rasmussen poll would reveal that 59% of Democratic voters supported confining the unvaccinated to their homes, and 48% of Democratic voters indicated they supported imprisoning those who questioned the efficacy of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier this year, Carano kicked the legs out from under Disney's framing of her ouster, stating:

The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time. My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me.

Carano took Elon Musk up on his open offer of legal support to those fired over lawful exercises of free speech and sued Disney in February for wrongful termination and sex discrimination.

The complaint reportedly accused Disney of harassment, defamation, engaging in a "post-termination smear campaign," and attempting to cajole Carano into conforming with the corporate behemoth's views on BLM and gender ideology.

Disney has desperately tried to kill the suit in the months since, but its efforts have proven unsuccessful. In the meantime, the value of the company's stock has continued to sag.

Agnostic about rumors but keen on change

Carano appeared on the Friday episode of "The Shawn Ryan Show" for a nearly 4-hour conversation about various matters, including her Christian faith, her unceremonious ouster from Disney, and her plans for the future.

Carano made clear that while her cancellation has made her life exceptionally difficult, there was no way she was ever going to bend the knee to the Mouse: "I don't worship your business and my God is bigger than Disney."

While her faith evidently kept her going, she underscored the importance of the help afforded her by Musk.

"If it wasn't for Elon Musk, we'd be in a really scary place," said Carano. "He wants justice. I think he's a — I've never met him, I've never spoken to him but I couldn't be more grateful for what he's been doing in my life."

Late in the interview, Ryan raised the matter of Elon Musk possibly buying Disney.

Musk, who has publicly stated "Disney sucks," helped fuel such speculation in February when he told a reporter at a film premiere, "I'm just here with friends, thinking about companies to acquire."

At the time, Musk was attending the premiere of "Lola" with billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz who had previously expressed interest in taking over Disney.

In April, Musk suggested he would buy a stake in Disney if Peltz was elected to its board, posting, "His track record is excellent."

Peltz, who has decried Disney's capture by race obsessives as well as its recent turn towards lecherous themes, was unable to secure seats on Disney's board. The Hollywood Reporter indicated in May that Peltz dumped his entire stake in the company for $120 a share, which works out to roughly $1 billion.

'I hope that's what's happening.'

"Taking over Disney would be a huge thing," WDW Pro of the independent entertainment news outlet That Park Place suggested this week.

"That is why this funding of the lawsuit for Gina Carano not only serves the purpose of helping her, but it may also be a huge strategy component of getting that stock down," he elaborated. "And partly the way you get that stock down is you put out into discovery and out into depositions and out into the public knowledge the stuff that's been going on behind the scenes at Disney."

Musk has acknowledged that the case will have an impact, writing on July 26, "The discovery on this case will be devastating for the woke mind virus that controls Disney."

Ryan told Carano, "I've heard rumors that the longer this lawsuit drags out and the more involved Elon gets, the lower the Disney stock tanks, and that he might be thinking he might buy Disney."

Between the lawsuit's filing and April, Walt Disney Company stock gradually climbed; however, it has been in decline since. At the time of publication, its stock is trading south of $86. It's unclear if there has been any correlation between the case and the stock price, let alone a causal link.

"Do you think there's any validity to that?" asked Ryan.

Carano, who elsewhere in the interview indicated she has yet to actually meet Musk in person, responded, "I have no idea. I think there's a lot of rumors. But I think it'd be pretty cool if he did."

"I hope that's what's happening," said Ryan.

The actress immediately launched into a passionate tirade explaining why she regards it as critically important that those with dissenting views stand up to Hollywood prejudice and intolerance.

Carano indicated that while she has received invitations to speak at conservative and Republican events, she does not want to shy away from the cultural war or cede critical territory to the radicals. Accordingly, she seeks venues and events where she may not necessarily be welcome.

"I want to stay in the art space because that's where people shy away from and that's where we need to be," said Carano. "Somebody needs to be fighting in the art space."

Blaze News attempted to reach out to Carano with an inquiry about whether she would be willing to return to Disney with Musk at the helm to either reprise the role of Cara Dune or produce content for the company but did not receive a response by deadline.

What would a takeover look like and mean?

Actor Matthew Marsden explained to Blaze News that people are generally aware of both of the institutional importance of Disney and of how Musk — one of the only tech billionaires willing to support free speech against woke censorship — was able to rejuvenate X. Naturally, this understanding has given way to the hope that Musk might seek to replicate his success with the House of Mouse.

"Do I think he will buy Disney? Well, I'd love that to happen. Do I think that it would happen? Probably not," said Marsden.

Marsden noted, however, that Musk appears to be a long-term thinker and that Disney's decline and potential breakup — a selloff of Lucasfilm or Marvel, for instance — may produce opportunities down the line too good for him to ignore. This to say, an acquisition is possible just not imminent.

"I think that Disney is in free fall, and if Elon was just to leave it for a couple more years, then it's just going to keep going down," said Marsden, noting that the present leadership appears keen to keep making the same mistakes that have alienated fans and resulted in a slew of box office bombs.

The trouble of an acquisition at this stage is that owing to the nature of production and scheduling, Musk would have to eat the cost of woke films planned and paid for long in advance.

"I think that he's going to have to cancel a lot of those films that are in the pipeline. A considerable investment has been put into them, so that's kind of problematic — but he will have to cancel them," said Marsden. "If he was going to purchase it, he'd have to fire a lot of people because there have been a lot of DEI hires there."

The actor indicated that the type of Disney talent that produced "The Acolyte" would need to hit the bricks.

Fortunately, Marsden indicated there are plenty of filmmakers, storytellers, and craftsmen, both in and outside Disney who are frustrated with the current state of play who would love to resume work on the kind of content that once made the company great.

Marsden also indicated Musk would have to curate Disney content such that families could once again leave their kids alone with a Disney show or movie without having to worry about their little minds being poisoned.

As far as potential advisors, Marsden suggested that Musk or any deep-pocketed billionaire willing to step in would benefit from bringing on the likes of Nerdrotic, the Critical Drinker, Geeks, and online commentators with a finger on the pulse of what's presently ailing Disney.

Marsden intimated that Disney's reform would be a greater triumph than simply building an alternative because reforming Disney was "the gold standard."

"It's the premiere content creator for children in the world," said Marsden. "Glenn Beck loves it. All of us — I certainly grew up loving Disney. I loved it when I used to go there. It was a very magical place. ... It's not just a company, right? It's something very, very special and it did embody the values of the United States."

Marsden continued:

If you're talking about other companies, it wouldn't matter so much. Sony or, you know, even Universal doesn't matter so much as Disney and what Disney represents. Elon has gone and he targeted X. If he goes and he targets Disney — it makes sense why he would — but it's a much bigger thing.

In other words, recapturing the Magic Kingdom would signal a monumental shift in the culture war. Your move, Elon.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!