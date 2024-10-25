Girl, 8, fights would-be kidnapper who entered her bedroom wearing clown mask in middle of the night, cops say

Police in Colorado said an 8-year-old girl fought a would-be kidnapper who entered her bedroom wearing a clown mask in the middle of the night last week.

Sterling Police were called around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 15 to a home on Walnut Street for a reported home invasion and kidnapping attempt, KUSA-TV reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The victim's mother told police the suspect was in her home the previous weekend to help install a washer and dryer.

The suspect entered the home sometime between 1 and 2 a.m., the station said, adding that police said the suspect likely entered and exited through the back door, which may have been unlocked.

The victim told police the suspect came into her room, put a blindfold over her face, and grabbed her out of bed, KUSA reported. The affidavit says she started fighting back, after which the suspect hit her on the head, leaving her unconscious, the station said.

When the victim woke up, she ran into her mother's room to tell her what happened, KUSA said.

The suspect was wearing a cloth clown mask during the assault, the station said, citing the affidavit. The mask, along with a pair of gloves, were left in the child's room, KUSA noted.

Police said the suspect also took the victim's phone, the station reported. The affidavit says location data from the phone was used to help identify the suspect, according to KUSA.

The suspect — 56-year-old Thomas Gallegos — lives in the neighborhood, the station said, citing the affidavit. Gallegos was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of the following charges, police told the station: first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and child abuse.

Gallegos was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of the following charges, police told the station: first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and child abuse.

The next court appearance for Gallegos is set for Nov. 4, KUSA said.

