GirlsDoPorn boss faces decades in prison for sex trafficking after fleeing the US 5 years ago

The mastermind behind the GirlsDoPorn sex-trafficking ring — who had successfully fled the country five years ago — has finally been brought to justice in the U.S., according to the Los Angeles Times.

FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge, Stacey Moy, said the following: “Michael Pratt’s initial appearance in San Diego is tangible proof that the pursuit of justice never stops, regardless of length of time or location."

“Pratt’s arrest and extradition back to the United States reflects a great collaboration among multiple agencies, both in the United States and Spain who were dedicated to seeking justice for the young women he allegedly victimized. This large, internationally coordinated effort could not have been successful without support from our law enforcement partners in Spain, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Department of Justice, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

Michael James Pratt suddenly vanished in the summer of 2019, right before he was indicted on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. The charges came after prosecutors said Pratt had carried out a decades-long criminal scheme to trick hundreds of teens and young women into appearing in adult videos for a website he ran.

Even though Pratt has been brought back to the U.S. to face charges, his case is not yet resolved. Some co-defendants have decided to take plea deals, but Pratt — who could spend decades behind bars if he's convicted — could decide to take the case to trial after pleading not guilty.

Federal indictments indicate that Pratt recruited "girls" — some of whom had just graduated high school when they were brought to San Diego to film the adult material — through Craigslist and social media, promising them well-paid modeling jobs.

The girls were reportedly told at the last minute that they were also expected to shoot explicit sex scenes instead of just modeling, per the report.

One female victim identified only as "Victim K," said: "I can remember being so worried to tell him that I was just 17. But he [Pratt] was not mad or concerned. Instead he was excited and was eager to start."

"Garcia and Pratt bought me a birthday cake to include in the filming process so he could let everyone know that I had just turned 18," she said. Ruben Andre Garcia has been identified as the sex ring's primary performer.

Pratt currently faces 19 felony charges having to do with GirlsDoPorn.

