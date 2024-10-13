Glenn Beck is rallying skeptical religious voters to Trump with this critical warning

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck took the stage at former President Donald Trump's rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Sunday afternoon to help encourage skeptical voters — particularly women — to cast their ballots for Trump in November, outlining the stakes for young ladies as well as discussing the Republican nominee's happy family.

"I am here today because this is the election that will decide who we are, where our children live, the opportunities that they will have," Beck began to raucous applause. "This is sacred to me, a sacred duty and honor, not to just be here but also to vote. We need to get people out to vote for Donald Trump."



'It is time for the good people that know the difference between right and wrong to stand up and save the republic.'

"You don't need me to tell you we live in what I believe are prophesized times. We are living in a time where evil is literally called good and good is evil, where men can become women."

"I know there are some women that say, 'I don't know, I just can't vote for Donald Trump,' Beck conceded, before thundering a warning that "the policies of the left and Kamala Harris are destroying our women! They are undermining us as parents!"

"Anybody who says that they should be able to counsel my child in secret," he cautioned, "is a predator!"



"And for people who say, 'I don't know if they can vote for Donald Trump,'" the top national radio host continued, "the one thing that you cannot question is his children. His children love him and honor him. His children, quite honestly, with that much wealth and that much fame, they should be crackheads!"



The rally in the former ranching and mining area of Arizona once called Lonesome Valley attracted tens of thousands of spectators, who began lining up the day before, when Trump was still speaking 250 miles to the west, in Coachella, California.

Arizona is a swing state. In 2020, it went for President Joe Biden by just 10,000 votes.

Polling for 2024 has consistently shown Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris by five points, while polling has shown Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego consistently running six or more points ahead of Republican candidate Kari Lake. That large a spread in the polls has raised eyebrows among political consultants, however, who note that voters willing to "split the ticket" and vote for different parties for Senate and president are increasingly rare in our hyper-partisan age.



Beck, a former Never-Trumper who has since become an enthusiastic Trump supporter, has positioned himself as a prominent evangelist to skeptical Republicans, independents, and former Democrats, especially Mormons — a conservative-leaning population that has been cool toward the 45th president's bluster.

For example: While the only Mormon-majority state, Utah, consistently votes Republican, its Republican governor, Phil Cox, has never voted for Trump and embraced (and endorsed) him only after the attempt on his life shortly before the Republican National Convention. Mormonism is the third-largest religion in Arizona, representing roughly 5% of the population.

"Every Sunday, if you go to church," Beck said, "you break bread in remembrance of Him. 'This is my body, which I have given up for you.' The left has perverted that to the point to where it is, 'This is my child's body, which I will give up for me.'"

"That is evil," Beck exclaimed, "and must not continue! We are looking at a relationship with evil that cannot be tolerated."

"It is time for the good people that know the difference between right and wrong to stand up and save the republic. It is time to call on God's army that is armed with our voices and our votes."

