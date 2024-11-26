GoFundMe for fired DNC staffers is mocked into sweet oblivion on social media

A fundraising page for former staffers of the Democratic National Committee is getting mocked and ridiculed by critics on social media.

The union for DNC staffers was outraged when the committee fired many of its staffers with little notice and no severance pay after the campaign raised and spent more than a billion dollars to lose all branches of the federal government.

'What happened to all the JOY?'

On Monday, the existence of a GoFundMe account raising money for the fired staffers surfaced on social media, and critics lined up on social media to lob their best humorous cracks at the money-grab.

"These are the same incompetent muttonheads who told America to trust them to handle the country’s economy," read one popular response.

"This is hilarious. Before long they will be walking around stop lights with a high heel out to collect a few extra bucks," replied one joker.

"What happened to all the JOY? And why don’t they just ask Oprah, Beyonce, and Clooney for a refund?" asked Joey Meugniot.

"Get the money from Oprah. The Kamala campaign paid her $2 million. Oprah is worth more than $4 billion. She can bail out Kamala," replied author Colin Glassey.

"Imagine being the people donating to the DNC Staff Relief Fund! You can’t make this stuff up, they really started a gofundme, for staff! How pathetic that Kamala and the Dems spent 1 billion dollars and can’t now take care of staff workers. Investigate where the money went!" read another response.

The DNC union has demanded that the committee "align" its actions with its purported political values after the layoffs.

The GoFundMe had raised about $17.8k toward a goal of $25k.

