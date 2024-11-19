Union for Dem staffers outraged after DNC fires employees with little notice 'despite record-breaking fundraising'

A union representing staffers at the Democratic National Committee released an angry statement excoriating the DNC firing staffers with little notice and no severance pay despite raising a billion dollars in the election.

The DNC Staff Union posted the statement about the layoffs from Wednesday and made demands of the DNC in expectation of further layoffs after the astounding election losses.

'DNC leadership refuses to disclose to the DNC Staff Union the full extent of these layoffs and whether additional cuts are planned.'

"The Democratic National Committee is facing the fallout of callous and short-sighted mismanagement by senior leadership," the statement read. "Starting Wednesday night, permanent employees were notified of their termination, effective Friday and with no severance pay. DNC leadership refuses to disclose to the DNC Staff Union the full extent of these layoffs and whether additional cuts are planned. These cuts go far beyond typical campaign turnover and impact employees who were previously told their positions would be retained after the election."

The union went on to criticize the DNC for raising more than a billion dollars for the campaign before firing employees.

"Despite record-breaking fundraising, the DNC failed to provide any financial support to those who have tirelessly served the Democratic Party and its mission," it said in part.

"The DNC staff is proud of the values that our party stands for," the statement continued. "We want to make it clear, however, that the principles we champion on the national stage have been disregarded in our own workplace. The process of regaining the trust of the American people must start with living our party's values."

The union demanded that the DNC leadership align its actions with its principles by offering severance pay and addressing the staff "honestly and transparency."

The Harris-Walz campaign has been under intense scrutiny after some reports indicated the campaign had ended in nearly $20 million worth of debt after spending more than a billion dollars on lavish parties just to lose control of two branches of government.

