'I guess he doesn’t want us here': Police called after Goofy says grandmother groped him at Disney World

An actor playing the character Goofy says he was sexually touched by a grandmother during a meet-and-greet with a family at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The victim and Disney World staff notified police, who provided a detailed report with some redactions.

The Orange County Sheriff's office released a report about a February 2024 incident from a 32-year-old costumed Disney actor who took issue with an elderly woman during a photo session.

At around 10:30 a.m., a family of four was taking pictures with Goofy as three of the family members stood to the character's right while the grandmother stood at his left side, with her arm around the actor, the victim reportedly said.

The grandmother then allegedly "placed her right hand on his 'butt' and squeezed her hand three times," the report claimed. "During the squeezing the grandmother said 'Woo hoo!'" the report also alleged.

After the photo was taken, the victim allegedly stopped the meet-and-greet and alerted the Disney attendant that he had been groped by the senior, who was allegedly in her 60s.

'I didn't do anything ... Goofy wants us to leave now.'

A Disney parks and recreation leader was also notified behind the scenes, and authorities were later called.

It would seem the family was asked to leave, as according to the report, the grandmother said "with an attitude, 'What? I guess he doesn't want us here.'"

The family then "walked off," the report said.

According to WDWNT, a Disney photographer was also witness to the events and gave a statement to police. The statement was somewhat redacted, however.



The photographer's statement said that "Goofy stopped the interaction with the family and was asking them to leave." The photographer also noted that they had overheard the family's discussion:

"What did you do?" the father apparently asked the grandmother.

"I didn't do anything ... Goofy wants us to leave now," she replied.

The victim told police that the older woman squeezed his buttocks over his costume and wanted her prosecuted for battery. The grandmother was reportedly wearing leggings and a black Minnie Mouse shirt that read "Nana Mouse." However, no arrests had been made according to the local outlet.

Goofy: Plaintiff and defendant

The Disney World grope is not the only alleged incident involving Goofy that recently made headlines. Just a month prior, across the country at Disneyland (which is also located in an Orange County), a woman filed a lawsuit alleging that Goofy caused her injuries.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2022 trip when a woman claimed she was bent over, tying her daughter's shoes. At that time, a Goofy actor allegedly ran into her and fell on top of her, driving her into the "hard cement floor."

The LA Times, which also said Disney did not provide comment, said that the woman claimed she suffered "severe, traumatic, debilitating, and permanent" injury.

She also made claims of emotional pain and suffering.

The woman is suing the park and Goofy's "handler." The handler's job was reportedly to guide the costumed actor around the park to make sure he didn't bump into anything.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

