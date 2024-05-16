Border gotaways spike dramatically under Biden

The number of nationwide gotaways has skyrocketed during President Joe Biden's White House tenure, according to statistics reported by Fox News' Bill Melugin, who indicated that he obtained more than a decade of data via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Some of the numbers include 104,294 for FY 2017; 128,679 for FY 2018; 151,466 for FY 2019; 136,808 for FY 2020; 387,398 in FY 2021; 606,131 in FY 2022; and a whopping 670,674 in FY 2023.

The federal government's fiscal year runs from October through September. Biden took office in the midst of fiscal year 2021.

"Gotaways occur when cameras or sensors detect migrants crossing the border, but no one is found, or no agents are available to respond," a Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General report noted last year. "Gotaways are observational estimates and rely on agents identifying migrants as crossing illegally and tracking them to the point where they cannot be apprehended; however, an unknown number of migrants evade detection. Therefore, the actual number of 'gotaway' migrants is unknown."

In response to Melugin's tweet, GOP Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart of Florida said in a post on X, "Numbers don't lie. Gotaways have exploded under Biden. We don't know who is coming into our country, where they are, or their intentions. We need to pass H.R.2, the Secure the Border Act, which has been sitting on Schumer's desk for OVER a year now."

"The most imminent threat to our national security is President Biden's self-inflicted border crisis. Not only has he created this unmitigated disaster, but he's actively obstructing states from doing what he refuses to do – secure our border," Republican Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas declared in a tweet. "No responsible and self-respecting President would allow such brazen disrespect for our laws and our sovereignty. Our country cannot survive another 4 years of this administration, and the only way to change course is for the American people to change our leadership."

