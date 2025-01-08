Gov. Healey orders sweep of Massachusetts shelters after illegal alien allegedly caught with drugs, gun

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) announced on Monday inspections of all state-run emergency shelters after an illegal alien was allegedly found with a large stash of drugs and a rifle.



The Revere Police Department stated that in late December, 28-year-old Leonardo Andujar Sanchez was arrested with a loaded AR-15 and roughly 10 pounds of fentanyl — worth more than $1 million — in his possession.

'Broken federal immigration system.'

Sanchez, a Dominican national who entered the U.S. illegally, was apprehended at a Quality Inn, one of the 128 hotels in the state currently operating as a shelter for migrants.

Chief David J. Callahan stated, "This individual endangered occupants of the hotel, on-site workers, public safety personnel and the community at large. His arrest underscores our commitment to work tirelessly to protect our community from those dealing deadly Fentanyl and possessing illegal firearms."





Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer request against Sanchez. He is currently in state custody and is expected to be transferred to ICE upon his release, according to the New York Post.

Following Sanchez's arrest and backlash from the Massachusetts House Republican Caucus, Healey declared that the state would conduct sweeps of its shelters.

"It's outrageous that this individual took advantage of our shelter system to engage in criminal activity," Healey said. "I've ordered an inspection of all shelter units, beginning with the Revere site, and a full review of our intake processes to determine any additional steps that we can take to prevent criminal activity in shelters."

Members of the caucus wrote a letter to Healey expressing their "deep concerns" about the recent arrest, calling the situation "outrageous and totally unacceptable."

"How is it possible an undocumented immigrant here illegally is receiving a benefit of emergency family shelter even though our laws do not allow it? How is it this individual wasn't flagged in a so-called comprehensive background check upon application for shelter?" the letter read.

"Sadly, despite background checks, this is not an isolated incident, as there have been other reported instances of serious crimes committed by individuals residing in these shelters, including one case involving a 26-year-old Haitian national who was taken into custody by ICE as an unlawfully present migrant after being charged with the aggravated rape of a child in a migrant shelter in Rockland," the letter added.

Healey deflected blame for the alleged public safety threat posed by Sanchez, instead pointing fingers at the Biden administration and its "inaction" on the immigration crisis.

"This further underscores our broken federal immigration system and the urgent need for Congress and the White House to act on a border security bill to prevent criminals from entering our communities," Healey remarked.