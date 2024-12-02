Gov. Hochul suddenly eager to help deport criminal illegal aliens — but wants to keep other migrants in New York

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York suddenly seems eager to help deport criminal illegal aliens under a second Trump administration but wants to help other migrants in her state stay put.

On Tuesday, Hochul held a press conference in Queens, where she was asked about the deportations President-elect Donald Trump has promised to conduct after taking office next month. In her response, Hochul pledged to be "the first to call ICE" on illegal aliens who commit other crimes.

"If someone breaks the law, I’ll be the first one to call up ICE and say, 'Get them out of here,'" she said.

"There are other people who commit crimes or are known to be criminals before they arrived here. When those are identified, I'll be the first one to help get rid of them," Hochul added. "I don't want them here. I don't want anybody terrorizing my citizens."

Though she spoke emphatically about the need to deport illegal aliens who broke the law to steal into the U.S. and then went on to commit other crimes, she switched to a more conciliatory tone when discussing other migrant groups living in New York. She noted the "difference in categories of individuals" and expressed interest in helping those granted Temporary Protected Status and those "with legal papers, like they came and they’re seeking asylum."

"I want them to get the proper work permits. I want them to keep their temporary protective status if that’s what they have. I want to make sure that they’re part of — contributing to society while they’re here," she explained, according to the National News Desk. "That’s separate from people who are criminals."

"Those who come here legally — we want to get them jobs. I have 460,000 open jobs in the State of New York."

Many New York activists and Democrats were shocked by Hochul's rhetoric regarding illegal immigrants.

Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, begged Hochul not to assist with Trump's "dangerous games." "Now more than ever we need leadership from Albany," he said. "We need New York’s elected officials to stand up for and defend all of our immigrant neighbors."

Assembly member Catalina Cruz, whom City & State New York described as a "formerly undocumented" immigrant, rushed to Hochul's defense, insisting that Hochul really is a friend to illegal immigrants — or, as Cruz called them, "law-abiding undocumented Americans."

"Given the work my office has done with this administration, I have no doubt that these statements lacked context and dimension," Cruz said in Hochul's defense. "I know that she will remain dedicated to advancing the goal of assisting those individuals and families that have come to New York with hopes and dreams of a better life for themselves and their families."

In the last several years, some 200,000 so-called "asylum-seekers" have moved to New York, and City & State New York reported that as of July, as many as 875,000 total "unauthorized" persons may be living there.

Citing the Institution on Taxation and Economic Policy, City & State New York claimed that the "undocumented" immigrants living in New York are "contributing to the state’s economy." However, the outlet made no mention of the billions of taxpayer dollars spent on housing and feeding them.

