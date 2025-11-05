13-year-old allegedly killed his grandmother and charged cops with two-by-four before getting shot

North Carolina police said that a 13-year-old accused of killing his grandmother charged at police with a two-by-four piece of lumber when they tried to arrest him.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a call for a wellness check at a home on Pearce Place in Raeford at about 9:20 a.m. on Thursday.

'I can't even imagine how this happened, truthfully. ... I never once saw any of the kids angry about anything. They just seemed like happy, normal kids.'

A second 911 caller said a woman was found unresponsive in the home. Emergency medical services responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as 68-year-old Connie Linen.

During the investigation into her death, detectives identified her 13-year-old grandson as a suspect, and he was charged with first-degree murder as numerous law enforcement agencies searched for him.

Police said they located the teen inside a stolen car that belonged to his grandmother.

The teen ran away from the car on foot from behind an abandoned mobile home on Black Road in Cameron. Police gave chase and followed him into the woods.

The teenager allegedly charged at police with a two-by-four from a nearby home. Police fired at the teenager and struck him.

He died at the scene, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Man sentenced to 50 years for 'staggering' torture of daughter, including force-feeding of laxatives

A neighbor named Bailey Arndt who had recently moved there said she was shocked by the incident.

"It's so cliche to say that, but you don't expect to see it on your own street," Arndt said. "I just pray for them, that they find peace and find a way to cope with all of this."

Another neighbor said Linen was nice and friendly, and her grandchildren were always well-mannered and respectful.

"Everybody seemed pretty happy. I can't even imagine how this happened, truthfully," he said. "I never once saw any of the kids angry about anything. They just seemed like happy, normal kids."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!